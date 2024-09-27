Interview: Ronen Rubinstein and David Archuleta discuss impacting the LGBTQIA+ youth through their work in entertainment

Ronen Rubinstein in '9-1-1: Lone Star.' Photo Courtesy of Fox.

Multifaceted entertainers Ronen Rubinstein and David Archuleta are impacting the LGBTQIA+ youth with their work in the entertainment industry.

They chatted about their latest endeavors in the entertainment business and about being a part of this inclusive community.

Ronen Rubinstein and David Archuleta are such inspiring individuals, entertainers, and storytellers in their own right.

Ronen Rubinstein is known for playing T. K. Strand in the primetime drama series “9-1-1: Lone Star,” while David Archuleta is a pop singer-songwriter, who was the runner-up winner of both “American Idol” and “The Masked Singer.”

Rubinstein on Season 5 of ‘9-1-1: Lonestar’

The fifth and final season of the show “9-1-1: Lone Star” kicks off on September 23 on Fox. “Going into Season 5 is such a major milestone,” Rubinstein admitted. “One last ride y’all.”

“I think there are a lot of good things that are going to happen this year,” he hinted.

Ronen Rubinstein: The keynote speaker at the 2023 NYFA Commencement Ceremony

A proud moment for Rubinstein involved being invited to the Los Angeles campus of the New York Film Academy (NYFA) as a guest speaker for the Fall 2023 Commencement Ceremony.

“That was really crazy,” he said. “I definitely didn’t see that coming. I’ve watched commencement speeches before from people that I have admired, and I never thought I would be asked to do one. My experience at the New York Film Academy was so special and so intense at times with Hurricane Sandy.”

“It was truly the beginning of my career as an artist, and it’s crazy because during Film Academy, Sundance was happening so all of this crazy growth and life experience was happening,” he said.

“It was a lot to take on and a lot to process. I was so young — 18 years old — at the time where I was literally getting thrown into it,” he elaborated.

“It was one thing to go to school to go and learn about the craft but then it’s another thing to get thrown into one of the biggest film festivals in the world, and have a film be there that people love,” he acknowledged.

“That really super-speeded all my education, I think. I got thrown into an ultra-fast course of what we were doing,” he said.

“Again, I am so grateful for the New York Film Academy because it made the person I am today, and it prepared me for the things that I am going through now and it prepared me for the things I have been going through,” he elaborated.

“I am glad I got this crazy jumpstart,” he noted. “To bring that all back, and go to where it all started, and talk to all these kids that are experiencing what I experienced, and going through everything for the first time, and are ready to take the next big leap (it’s a very intense leap).”

Rubinstein on acting in the digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, Rubinstein said, “Pursuing this professionally has always been difficult but it is probably even more difficult these days in the age of social media, YouTube, where everybody wants to be an entertainer and content creator.”

“I couldn’t imagine trying to become an actor now; It would be really difficult and pretty daunting. It was daunting before but there was more purity to it. I just wish these kids the best of luck,” he said effusively.

“The acting profession is going to be tough, but if they believe in it, they will have to do it. I am sure success will come for a lot of these people,” he added.

‘9-1-1 Lonestar’ winning the GLAAD Media Award for ‘Best Drama’

For four consecutive years “9-1-1 Lonestar” received GLAAD nominations for “Outstanding Drama Series,” and was recognized with the top honor in 2023.

“We won for ‘Best Drama’ last year, and I still remember that as if it were yesterday… it was such a surreal moment,” he said.

“I still have that envelope in my office, so I was excited to go back this year to see everybody, celebrate GLAAD, and everything that they are doing. It’s crazy… a lot of incredible things,” he added.

Rubinstein on Turning 30

On turning 30, Rubinstein shared, “I was really excited to turn 30. I think it’s such a good number, and it’s finally a number that reflects how I’ve been feeling. I’ve never really felt like I was in my 20s, especially due to the life experiences I’ve had in my life, which always made me feel older. So, I think 30 finally reflects how I feel.”

“I was forced to grow up really quickly in this industry,” he said. “Growing up in an industry like this forced me to grow up much quicker than I wanted. I like the No. 30… it feels good. I am ready to take on roles that are in their 30s, whether it’s a young professional or a father.”

“I am playing a husband now on ‘Lonestar,’ which is pretty cool, and I am a husband in real life, so that’s nice,” he admitted. “I feel really good about this year… Being 30 in 2024 just feels right.”

Career-defining moments

On his career-defining moments, Rubinstein shared, “Being thrown into Sundance at 18 years old was huge. It taught me so much so quickly… much faster than I wanted to. I was still very much a kid but that was the moment I realized that this is a business and an industry. This is not fun and games.”

“It could be fun but it’s also very much a profession and you are dealing with professionals,” he said. “Sometimes, you are dealing with really big money, really big stakes, and really big responsibilities.”

“I owe a lot of that, and I carry that throughout, and that’s why I sometimes feel like I am older than I am… and I’ve felt that, especially as a teenager and just the things I went through… it was pretty crazy. I take those with me every day… and they have made me the person that I am today, and I am very grateful of that,” he expressed.

“I am proud of who I’ve become,” he acknowledged. “I like to think I have a good head in my shoulders, especially in this crazy circus of Hollywood. A lot of people can lose themselves in it or be in it for the wrong reasons.”

“I definitely like the reasons I’m doing this, and it feels wholesome and pure. I am going to keep doing my thing, and we will see where that goes,” he added.

Rubinstein on tackling the same-sex marriage storyline in ‘9-1-1 Lonestar’

His character, T.K. Strand, is married to Carlos Reyes (played by Rafael L. Silva), and to their fans, they are affectionately known as “Tarlos.”

On tackling the same-sex marriage storyline, and what stood out to him, Rubinstein said, “From the beginning, what stood out to me was how normalized it was. That’s the beauty of Ryan Murphy and Tim.”

“We never wanted it to be a generic storyline of ‘here’s how he came out’ and ‘this is how troubling or difficult it was for him.’ From the moment we met him, he had the most supportive father, and he was ready to propose to his partner, and that’s how we started,” he explained.

“When you are starting like that, the rest is just telling a story about a young man and his trials and tribulations,” he said. “I am so grateful that we handled it that way because we are so beyond past the time that ‘this should not be a normal storyline.’ It is 2024, at a time where queer people are everywhere, and they are thriving.”

“It’s a reflection of society and who we are. I think that’s the biggest thing I was so impressed by. Again, that’s because it’s Ryan Murphy and Tim Minear. They know how to handle these storylines,” Rubinstein said.

“Wherever the ship sails, grateful for the family I’ve created in this show,” Silva posted on social media via an Instagram story.

Rubinstein on the overall quality of the LGBTQIA+ storyline and the material

“It was super high quality,” he expressed about the material and storylines on the show.

“Again, not surprised, especially with who was creating the show,” he said. “The fact that we are able to mix such intense action with such intense drama, and also have some really great comedic relief, is just the perfect balance and formula for a hit show and I think that’s a big reason people love it so much, it has a little bit of everything.”

“It’s not too dramatic, it’s not too sad, and it’s not too action-packed, and it’s not too funny. It’s a perfect culmination of all those things,” he noted.

“It is also feel-good escapism… big time,” he admitted. “Procedurals in general are a great form of escapism. We are seeing that with shows like ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ The fact that they are going on Season 20, and all the ‘Law & Order’ shows.”

“I think ‘Lonestar’ is a great show to come home after a long day of work, and shut your brain off for an hour, maybe feel something and maybe learn something. I think that’s what our show does really well. You are going to feel and learn new experiences and new perspectives,” he observed.

“Again, if you don’t like the things that we are showing, there are a million other shows to watch. I think it gives you a little bit of everything,” he added.

Rubinstein on the overall impact on viewers, fans, and future generations in terms of accurate and inclusive LGBTQIA+ representations

Rubinstein discussed the overall impact of the show on viewers, fans, and future generations in terms of accurate and inclusive LGBTQIA+ representations

“Our show is just an example of what happens if you reflect on what is going on in real life and people are going to be drawn to that,” he said. We are not showing anything that isn’t happening in real life.’

“We are doing it raw, truthfully, and authentically. From a business perspective, there is clearly a market for it, and there is clearly an audience. If you do it right, and you do it with love and care, then you can have a successful film or show,” he explained.

“Again, we are just reflecting on what is going on in society and in the world,” he said. “Things are normalized and that’s what beautiful about our show… normalizing these storylines on such a grand scale, especially on a channel like Fox, which is conservative by nature.”

“The fact that we are showing these storylines is really huge and hats off to them for believing in the show and for pushing the show,” he elaborated.

“I think we’ve created something special and historic, and we will look back at a show like ‘Lonestar’ 20 years from now and be like ‘we were one of the first ones to do it right and we did it well.’ It is definitely the ‘Golden Age of Television’,” he added.

Jessica Parker Kennedy on Ronen Rubinstein

Kennedy on juggling her career with a family life

On juggling an acting career with a family life, Kennedy said, “Ronen and I just take it day by day. When we are working in Los Angeles, life is easier. When one of us has a job outside of LA, it gets much harder, but we understand and tolerate that we have to be apart sometimes.”

Rubinstein defines success

On his definition of the word success, Rubinstein said, “To me, success means being in a place where you feel truly comfortable with yourself, and comfortable with the things that you are doing professionally as well.”

“Also, the people that you surround yourself with. That is all part of being successful, in my eyes,” he expressed.

“For me, for example, where I am right now in my life, it is so much more than being on a big job, it is where I am mentally, spiritually, and quite literally, physically,” he said.

“Being in this home, being with Jessica and the dogs and the people that I love are in my life… My bandmates are literally my best friends… All of that is a part of feeling successful. Just doing life well, and I am just very grateful and happy with where I am right now,” he explained.

Closing thoughts on ‘9-1-1: Lonestar’ Season 5

For fans and viewers, Rubinstein remarked about “9-1-1: Lonestar” Season 5, “Some storylines this season are going to be crazy! There will be lots of drama and lots of things that we need to handle that have happened in Season 4.”

“I think it’s going to be a pretty heavy season, especially just because of how Season 4 ended up… There was a lot of loss and a lot of tragedy, and now, we will have to handle those things,” he said.

“This young man would’ve been happy with one season. Thank you for changing my life forever. Playing T.K. the last five years has been the greatest honor of my life,” Rubinstein said, effusively.

David Archuleta

Aside from Ronen Rubinstein, David Archuleta has also positively impacted the contemporary pop music scene and the LGBTQIA+ community in his own right,.

David Archuleta on his musical and songwriting influences

On his music and songwriting inspirations, Archuleta said, “I’m inspired by my recent life transitions and talking about the exploration of those transitions into my new self.”

His sound seems to keep evolving these days (for the better), and his songs consistently strike a chord with the hearts of his listeners and fans. “I would say that it credited to the great friends I’ve made who I work with lately,” Archuleta said.

“My friends believe in me and my story, along with my journey. We talk about what that looks like and then write about it,” he added.

David Archuleta: The 2024 GLAAD Media Award winner for ‘Breakthrough Musical Artist’

Archuleta won the 2024 GLAAD Media Award for “Outstanding Breakthrough Musical Artist.”

“I was so shocked to be honest,” he admitted. “I thought Ice Spice or someone else with more of a presence today would win.”

“I was really glad to be considered as the recipient of the award. It encouraged me to keep making new music and make a statement as an artist,” Archuleta expressed.

Archuleta on the overall quality of music and content that is being released in the digital age

On his views on the overall quality of music and material that is being released in the digital age, Archuleta said, “I’ve loved how more visibly present the LGBTQIA+ community is in music today. We always have been.”

“Being able to truly be out and proud as who we are and express that in music is a wonderful thing,” he acknowledged.

Archuleta on the overall impact his music has on future generations in terms of accurate and inclusive representations

Winning the GLAAD “Breakthrough Music Artist” Award is so much bigger than Archuleta. He opened up about the overall impact he feels his music has on fans, listeners, and future generations in terms of accurate and inclusive LGBTQIA+ representations.

“I’m hoping my music feels real and relatable,” he admitted. “Sharing my story has helped me feel less alone and seen and I hope others feel the same way. I hope the fans feel seen through my music.”

‘Hell Together’ was inspired by his mother, who left the Mormon Church to support him

His single “Hell Together” has been well-received, and he performed the song on Good Morning America and iHeartRadio’s “Can’t Cancel Pride” concert with his mother in attendance.

“I was so moved by my mom’s support,” Archuleta said. “My mother didn’t show it at first, and sometimes, it takes a moment for people to unlearn what they were told about queer people.”

“I had to unlearn that myself so I know how hard it can be when you were pushed a really homophobic agenda into your mind and how to change that perception of yourself and others,” he said.

“So, when a loved one who learned the same programming of homophobia like my mom puts in the effort to unlearn and gain love and be supportive of me and this community just makes my heart full,” he elaborated.

“I hope my mom’s story and ‘Hell Together’ can show a different and more supportive approach to parents who were taught to let go of their queer children and be supportive allies too,” he acknowledged.

Archuleta on his ‘Rather Be Lonely’ single

His single “Rather Be Lonely” was released back in mid-July of 2024, where the lyrics hit the heart and sound very personal.

“The song is basically about not knowing how to feel safe in a relationship,” he said. “Love seems like an unsafe thing to me a lot of times for some reason, and so it creates an unhealthy approach with how I can bring someone into my life.”

“I am still trying to learn how to not feel that way and it can feel lonely, but when someone gets too close it feels like I’d rather be lonely to protect myself; however, I then regret feeling that way after,” he explained.

Archuleta on his sexuality

Archuleta first opened up about his sexuality in an emotional message to his fans back in June of 2021, in an elaborate post on his social media, where he was candid about his struggles with his sexual identity and his religious beliefs.

“It is always uncomfortable to open up when I am used to being closed off, but at the same time, I felt it was important, and God inspired me to open up about what I was going through lately,” he said. “I was scared to open up about it since God was so important to me, and everything to me.”

“The response from everybody was heartwarming. I thought I was going to get slack from people,” he said. “Generally, the majority of people were very compassionate and very understanding and very supportive. This was bigger than my own life and what I wanted to do. There was more to His plan than I understand.”

Archuleta on success

Regarding his definition of the word success, Archuleta said, “Success is just growing as a person and in my career. I feel I am in a successful place since I am growing even in small ways by sharing who I am.”

“I feel very fortunate, and we have been working very hard. I still feel very blessed, and I enjoy bringing joy to people,” Archuleta concluded.

