Interview: Robert Scott Wilson of ‘Days of Our Lives’ finds his purpose in the acting profession

Robert Scott Wilson. Photo Courtesy of Peacock

Actor Robert Scott Wilson, star of the hit Peacock series “Days of Our Lives,” chatted about his latest endeavors in the entertainment scene.

“I am doing all right, enjoy my downtime this week,” he admitted. “I am hanging out, relaxing today, and taking it easy.”

‘Days of Our Lives’

The popular soap opera “Days of Our Lives” just got renewed for two more years, and he expressed his gratitude. “I am super grateful just to be a part of it, and hopefully, they will keep Alex around, and he will make it to the show’s 60th anniversary, to ring in that anniversary as well. We will see,” he said.

“I am happy for the show, they certainly deserve it,” he added.

Writer’s Guild of America recognition

He noted that the show’s head writer, Ron Carlivati, just won the “Writer’s Guild of America Award” for “Days of Our Lives” for “Best Daytime Drama” for the third consecutive year.

“Ron writes some crazy things that are so good. He deserves them, and I can’t thank Ron enough for writing great material for me over the years. It has been such a blessing to have him steer the ship, he is really great at what he does, and the whole writing team is great,” he elaborated.

“They crank out these scripts so fast. It is wild to think about what they do, and we are lucky to have them,” he explained.

Working with his ‘Days of Our Lives’ co-stars

“My on-screen father, Wally Kurth, who is known as ‘One Take Wally,’ is a true professional,” he said, prior to expressing how proud he is of his on-screen brother, Zach Tinker.

“I am so proud of Zach, and I love the work he is doing in ‘Fire Country.’ I watched him in ‘Fire Country,’ and he is great in that just like he is every day in ‘Days of Our Lives.’ Zach is an absolute great dude and a great actor. I love Zach, he is definitely one of the top people that I get to work with on the show,” Wilson said.

“Judi Evans is the sweetest, she is an absolute ball of energy. She is just classic Judi and an absolute sweetheart. Also, Greg Rikaart is a trip. That Leo and Alex dynamic is a hit. I love Greg too, he has been acting for a long time. When you put them together, it is such a funny dynamic,” he added.

Playing Ben Weston and Alex Kiriakis

At the moment, he is playing two roles on the show, Ben Weston and Alex Kiriakis. “I love Ben, I will always carry a piece of him with me. I’ve had a great journey with Ben, but Alex is such a nice breath of fresh air,” he said.

“It has been so fun playing Alex, and the scenes we have been doing now are such a gamechanger, so I am excited to see what the fans say five or six months from now,” he added.

He shared that he is proud of the acting work that he submitted in his reel for the upcoming Emmy Awards. “I haven’t always fared well with the Emmys but I am proud of the work regardless. Whether or not I am nominated, I will go there and support my team and the show, and hopefully, see us win in more categories than we did last year,” he said.

Ben and Ciara (played by Emmy winner Victoria Konefal) are known to their fans as the supercouple “Cin.”

Robert Scott Wilson. Photo Credit: Chris Haston, NBC

Daytime TV: the hardest-working medium in entertainment

Wilson described daytime as the hardest-working medium in film and TV. “It’s a beast, and now, we have been cranking out scenes more than ever. We have raised the stakes and we are shooting even more per day and per week, it has been something else. We are moving so quick, but we work with a lot of pros, and I enjoy that pressure in a way. I’ve been doing this for so long now, it’s second nature to me and I really enjoy it,” he explained.

Favorite storylines over the years

On his favorite storylines over the years, he said, “Ben’s redemption storyline.” That took off and it was such a big story, and that was really great. Now, everything with Alex is my favorite, especially getting to play him and dive into the world of the Kiriakis family, and work with new people, that’s definitely my favorite.”

Filming exciting scenes that are coming up

He revealed that he is in the process of filming some neat scenes. “This storyline I am doing now, is definitely a lifechanging and gamechanging storyline for Alex, and anyone in the family,” he admitted.

“I am excited, there are a lot of good things coming up on the show. I hope we continue in this trajectory because this new material is really fun to play. It is probably some of the funnest material that I’ve ever had to do,” he foreshadowed.

Jackée Harry

In “Days of Our Lives,” he revealed that he would love to do more scenes with veteran actress Jackée Harry. “I would love to work with Jackée the most. She is a great actress with big energy, we would have a nice balance: Alex Kiriakis and Paulina. We are so lucky to have Jackée,” he said.

Daily motivations

On his daily motivations, Wilson said, “I am always trying to stay consistent, and I am trying to be better than the year or the week before. I am trying to level up. I’ve been so career-driven for so long where my only language is the work.”

“I want to continue my growth in that but recently, I’ve been trying to adjust and make some other changes and not be such a creature of habit. I wake up every day and I try to be better,” he said.

“I try to motivate myself and I put on some mood music, and I get myself in gear. Also, lots of coffee,” he said with a sweet laugh.

‘Real Conversations with Jacob Young’ podcast

A native of Massachusetts, Wilson noted that he liked being a part of “Real Conversations with Jacob Young,” Emmy winner Jacob Young’s podcast on mental health.

“Jacob invited me on, and we got to chat it up. We spoke about life, career, and I gave him my backstory starting in Boston and taking it out West. Jacob is great, I have a lot of fun for him,” Wilson said.

The importance of mental health

In an effort to keep his mental health in check, Wilson underscored the importance of having “balance” in one’s life. “Take the time and find whatever it is to keep it balanced. We are still in the thick of it. In the studio, we still get tested for COVID each day and we wear masks every day.”

“Do things to balance out your life,” Wilson said. “Take the time to relax, continue to stay focused on work, but take time for self-care whatever that may be, such as eating right or working out or meditation,” he said.”

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, Wilson said, “It’s great. I am trying to get used to the adjustment because this is the first time that I haven’t had cable in my house in my life. I have all these different streaming platforms, a huge TV, and no cable because everything is streaming now, and I get to be a part of that wave.”

“I am proud of ‘Days of Our Lives’ for making that switch to Peacock, it adds longevity and opens the doors to new viewers, and it allows people to watch it at their own rate. I am grateful to be a part of it,” he said.

Fan events for charities

He shared that he enjoys doing fan events with Star Image Entertainment, both in-person and virtual ones via Zoom, which benefit the Canadian charity Cedars CanSupport, a nonprofit that aids cancer patients and their families. “Penny MacGregor is great, I trust her and working with her. I’ve done a handful of her events, and they always have cool and sweet people. They always run smooth,” he said.

This past October, Wilson was a part of the “As the Leaves Turn” fan event in Clearwater, Florida, which helps such good causes as We Support Vets Too and Hope Villages of America. “I would love to go back to Florida, that event was really great and a lot of fun,” he said.

Paying homage to Paul Sorvino and John Aniston

Wilson paid tribute to his late “Days of Our Lives” co-star John Aniston. “That is definitely the closest one that hits home, his presence is missed all the time. He was an absolute class act, and something that we could all aspire to be. He was such a cool guy and always had the best random jokes and comments. We miss him like crazy on the show,” he said.

He recalled working with the late Paul Sorvino in the movie “Papa.” “Paul Sorvino was such a legend,” he said. “He was so great, I love doing the movie ‘Papa’ with him and sharing the stage with him and David Proval, who knew Paul and was close with him for a long time.”

“I was so blessed to be able to meet Paul and to work with him and share the screen with him. I grew up watching ‘Goodfellas’ over and over again, so it was cool to share some space with him onscreen,” he added.

“We’ve lost a lot of people over the last couple of years,” he said about all the talent the entertainment industry has recently lost.

‘Papa’ film

Speaking of “Papa,” which was written and directed by Dan Israely, Wilson acknowledged that it afforded him the opportunity to work with some legends, such as Ann-Margret, Darryl Hannah, Vince Pastore, and Eric Roberts.

“I look back on it now and I wish I could re-do that whole experience. That was such a loaded cast, and it was such a random project, but it really taught me a lot about independent filmmaking,” he said.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Wilson said, “Seeking Patience… Chapter 35.” “Be here now, finding my presence and patience,” he explained.

Advice for young and aspiring actors

For young and aspiring actors, he jokingly laughed, “Don’t do it.” “Work hard. Treat an audition like a workshop as an opportunity to show what you can do, and that’s all you can do. Always find something you love even if you get an audition that doesn’t fit the bill,” he said.

Wilson continued, “Find something you like about it, and latch onto that, and put it through your voice, and you never know. Keep pushing, it’s a cut-throat industry but I love it more than anything. Acting saved my life and it changed my life; it gave me purpose and it redirected me.”

“I’ve been on this road for a long time so if this is something you really want to do then make sure you are passionate about it because there can be many ups and downs,” he added.

Cady McClain

Wilson recalled his time on “All My Children,” where he was privileged to work with three-time Emmy winner Cady McClain. “Cady is great,” he exclaimed. “I remember when I first met her, and she is obviously so sweet and a legend as well.”

“Cady really took me, Eric Nelsen, and Jordan Lane Price under her wing and she served as the mother hen for all of us. She is super talented and it’s nice to see her on the ‘Days of Our Lives’ campus. Cady is an absolute champion for winning three Emmy awards for her work on three different shows,” he elaborated.

“I love seeing the success of Eric Nelsen on ‘1883,’ he has been doing so well. Eric is working now more than ever, he is such a talented dude, and I’m very proud of him. Jordan Lane Price is a great actress, and I am very grateful that I got to work with these people over the years. They are all a part of my story and I’ve learned from everybody,” he added.

The short film he would love to someday write

One day, Wilson noted that he would love to write a short film that raises awareness on the opioid epidemic in Boston. “I would love to dive into that and write a short story that is loosely based on the things that I’ve seen and my friends’ experiences,” he said.

“Unfortunately, I had lost a lot of friends over the years, that was just out of control. It is still such a heavy burden in Massachusetts since it is wiping out young people and it is just sad. I would like to get a light shined on that a little bit more because it’s truly out of control,” he said.

Robert Scott Wilson. Photo Courtesy of Chris Haston, NBC

Success

“Success means to ultimately be at peace and happy,” Wilson said about his definition of the word success.

Fans

Wilson underscored his sincere appreciation for his dedicated fans. “I am beyond grateful to my fans. It takes a village,” he said.

“The fans are passionate, I love them, and I am thankful forever. I hope they follow Alex’s journey, and whatever happens to Ben in the future, and wherever that goes. Hang tight, we have more great stories coming. I really lucked out when it comes to the daytime fans, and I hope they stick around,” he concluded.

