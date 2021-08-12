Interview: Positive Impact Movement talks about ‘America’s Got Talent,’ performing in the digital age, and success

Positive Impact Movement on "America's Got Talent." Photo Courtesy of Positive Impact Movement

Travis Brewer, James Heugh, Andreas Alfaro, and Nathan Tsuji of the acrobatic group act Positive Impact Movement chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about their experience competing on the hit reality competition “America’s Got Talent.”

Walt Disney once said “You can design and create, and build the most wonderful place in the world. But it takes people to make the dream a reality.” This quote eloquently applies to the Positive Impact Movement.

They made it to the Top 36 acts on the show, which is a neat feat. “That felt awesome,” they admitted. “America is pretty big and we made it into the Top 36, that’s remarkable since we did something big,” Tsuji said.

“There are so many international acts that have made it this year so it feels like a global event,” Brewer added.

Their audition performance for “America’s Got Talent” was hailed as “amazing” by Digital Journal, and rightfully so.

One of the most moving moments was when Nathan Tsuji dedicated their performance to his late mother, who passed away from melanoma several years prior and was also a fan of the show. “My mom would have loved each and every one of these guys,” Tsuji said. “Being able to bring her up on stage meant the world to me. I didn’t realize that all four judges stood up until we watched it. The guys gave me so much support since it was a really emotional moment for me. The bond the guys and I have together is so strong. My mother always inspired me to ‘go live’.”

Regarding their daily motivations, Alfaro said, “All of us motivate each other, which is the beautiful thing about this group. We all push each other in the safest way possible. We take calculated risks and we give it our all.”

“Everybody here is never satisfied with a limit. We hit a scale, we get super-excited, and then we are adrenaline jumpers. We try to make our routine harder,” Tsuji added.

On being performers in the digital age, Heugh said, “We all focus a lot on our social media because we know how much outreach we have on it, and it’s a way we’ve all built our careers. We use it to benefit us and to spread our word and message to people. We are able to build relationships with people all over the world.”

“Streaming just allows more people to see things that they wouldn’t see otherwise, and it allows us to inspire and motivate more people,” Tsuji added.

They opened up about their career-defining moments. They concurred that the “barbell toss” was a defining moment for them. “This group embodies the fact that we are not afraid to try things and if we fail, we pick each other back up and we go again,” Heugh said.

“We were also thrilled that Simon Cowell told us how hard we’ve worked, and Howie told us that he gave us a ‘yes’ from our first barbell. It was so great to have the support of the male judges and the host Terry Crews. We were able to create something special since we were able to put gymnastics and danger together,” Tsuji and Alfaro added.

On the title of the current chapter of their lives, they said, “All In.” “There are no plan Bs,” they concurred. “This is what we are doing and we are ‘all in’ on the dream,” Brewer explained.

When asked which track and field event they would do, Tsuji and Alfaro picked the pole vault, while Brewer would do the hurdles and the 100 meter dash; moreover, Heugh stated that he would “throw something” implying either the javelin or the shot put.

In swimming, Tsuji and Alfaro shared that they would do the butterfly, while Brewer selected the freestyle. “We all jump on James’ back so he would definitely be the backstroker,” the other three performers joked.

The tape that they submitted for their “America’s Got Talent” audition may be seen below.

Heugh from the group defined the word success as contentment in life. “I’ve always equated success to happiness, and happiness is success,” Heugh said. “Success is living the life you love,” Tsuji added.

Positive Impact Movement revealed that they will be performing their next routine on “America’s Got Talent” on Tuesday, August 17. “Get ready for the next routine since it will be the most strenuous act we have ever put together,” Heugh foreshadowed. “We pushed ourselves so hard for this act.”

“We are trying to inspire a positive movement in other people’s lives so whatever people do to make one step stronger or better each us, tag us, and let us know how you are improving within yourselves. We are trying to push the boundaries for all of humanity to see what is possible,” Brewer added.

They expressed their sincere appreciation for their fans and supporters. “We could have not done this without the fans. A lot of the tricks we did were inspired by what we post on social media, and our fans give us feedback and comments. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you the fans, we love you,” they concluded.

For more information on Positive Impact Movement, follow them on Instagram, and check out their YouTube channel and Facebook page.