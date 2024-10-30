Interview: Patty and Patty find their voices in entertaining in the digital age

Patty and Patty. Photo Courtesy of Patty and Patty

Social influencers and comic entertainers Patty and Patty chatted about entertaining virtual audiences in the digital age.

The duo Patty and Patty is made up of Patty Martucci (played by Anita Salvate) and Patty Scardino (Marilyn Matarrese). They are best friends and everyone’s “favorite Italian aunties/zias” with their fans and followers being a partof their extended family.

Both ladies sat down at Burgerology USA in Midtown and did this interview in character.

Patty and Patty on Burgerology USA

On being a Burgerology USA, Martussi said, “It’s great. This is a nice joint. I had no idea it was here. It is right by Hell’s Kitchen. Any time I want a burger, I would go to the diner, but now, here I am in Burgerology. It’s a classy place and it’s right by Madison Square Garden and right by Macy’s.”

Patty and Patty on their motivations

On their daily motivations, Scardino said, “I don’t really what motivates us; it just comes out of us. We are able to finish each other’s sentences.”

“We day we are motivated by getting up each morning and being funny,” Martucci said. “We come together, and the comedy just starts; as soon as we see each other.”

Future plans

On their future plans, Scardino said, “We re-doing our merch right now, and we are growing our social media fanbases. We have a lot of lions in the fire.”

Martucci continued, “Our social media following is a lot! We have over one million followers across all of our social media platforms, so we want to grow it even more. We do interviews and more appearances, and we hope our fans buy some T-shirts and some cups.”

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, Martucci said, “It ain’t easy with this digital age. It’s crazy. Sometimes, you miss that connection. Why are we typing to talk to somebody.”

“I like talking face-to-face. It’s like my super, Benny, who tells me to email him if I want to get my lightbulb changed. Why should I have to email him, if I am talking to him at that moment?” Martucci added.

Defining moments

Both ladies concurred that their crazy Italian families have helped define them.

“Everything comes from the truth, especially growing up Italian,” they acknowledged. “Making tomatoes in the backyard, going to church, and making that sauce on Sunday.”

Patty and Patty on sauce vs. gravy

They also explained the difference between gravy vs. sauce. “I call it gravy if it has meat in it. People fight about this all the time,” Sardino noted.

“I call it sauce cause if it’s on roast beef, it’s sauce,” Martucci added.

Superpower of choice

If she were to have any superpower, Martucci would take off the calories from all the good food she likes to eat, so she can eat what she wants without worrying about the fat from the food.

Title of their lives

On the title of the current chapter of their lives, Scardino said, “Moving Forward.”

“Just like Tom Jones in his ‘Ages & Stages’ Tour. We went to see Tom Jones a few weeks ago. We are a death-defying act,” they said.

‘Desperately Seeking Bruce’

They also recalled their popular episode “Desperately Seeking Bruce,” where they tip their hats to “The Boss” Bruce Springsteen.

“That was great because we go to the bakery to buy him some pastries. We won’t tell you the end… you guys need to watch it,” Martucci said. “Go to YouTube to see that episode,” Scardino added.

They had great words about Italian Olympic swimmer Thomas Ceccon as they provided their own Olympic commentary on him at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

“Thomas is great, and he is very cute… he is so good-looking,” Martucci said. “We don’t know anything about sports, we just like the cute ones, especially if they are representing Italy,” Scardino added.

“To get away from sports, we also like the New York City firefighters because they are all goodlooking even the retired ones,” they expressed. “There is something about the New York firefighters.”

Best thing about being their age

On the best thing about being their age, they concurred, “We can say whatever we want and do whatever we want.”

“Sometimes, we don’t have the patience for some people, and it’s a good thing because you can say ‘no’ to people and not feel bad about it,” they noted.

Favorite mottos to live by

On their favorite mottos to live by, Scardino revealed, “Try to be a good human being.”

“Be good to each other; be nice. Say ‘hello’ in the subway… even though that could be dangerous,” Martucci said.

“Smile… but not at the wrong people (on the subway),” Scardino added.

Success

On her definition of the word success, Martucci said, “Success means being happy and having fun. If you are successful and you are miserable, then forget about it. If you are successful and you are happy and having a good time, then that’s the best. Also, being healthy.”

Scardino added that “putting smiles on people’s faces and getting them through the hard times” is a major indicator of success.

Sooshi Mango show at Town Hall in New York

Earlier this year, they enjoyed seeing comedic trio Sooshi Mango at Town Hall in Manhattan.

Martucci said, “It was so much fun seeing Sooshi Mango at Town Hall. We had a great time. The guys were great, and we had so much fun with them backstage.”

Advice for hopefuls

For hopefuls that wish to go into the entertainment industry, they said, “You need to love what you do… if you don’t love it, then don’t bother doing it.”

“Seriously, it’s not worth it. Don’t do it for money or the fame, do it because you love it. Have other fun things and hobbies to balance your life out. Always keep in touch with what is real… such as family and friends,” they elaborated.

Message for their fans and supporters

For their fans and supporters, Martucci said, “We want to see them stay with us as our fans. Just keep loving us and keep recognizing us on the street. That’s the best feeling.”

“We have people write to us each day. We have a big fanbase, and we try our best to write back to them,” Scardino concluded.

To learn more about Patty and Patty, check out their official website and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.