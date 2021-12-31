Connect with us

Interview: Patrika Darbo talks about reprising her role on ‘Days of Our Lives’

Emmy award-winning actor Patrika Darbo chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about reprising her role on the NBC daytime drama “Days of Our Lives.”

Patrika Darbo
Patrika Darbo. Photo Credit: Russell Baer
On January 14, Darbo will be back on the NBC soap opera “Days of Our Lives” in the role of Nancy Wesley, which she originated. “I am grateful to be invited back,” she said. “The fans are going to be shocked at first, but it’s a good story coming up. We will see what happens.”

In 2000, Darbo earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series” for playing Nancy. “That nomination was wonderful,” she said. “Also, to win the Soap Opera Digest Award for ‘Outstanding Female Newcomer’ years ago was great because it came from the fans and I have just been blessed.”

‘The Young and The Restless’

Most recently, she appeared in “The Young and The Restless,” in the role of Shirley Spectra, the grandmother of Sally Spectra (played by Courtney Hope). “I am probably one of the most grateful people around,” she said.

“I’ve always been my big size, I never thought of myself as a soap opera person. To be invited first in ‘Days of Our Lives,’ and then ‘The Bold and The Beautiful’ and then, ‘The Young and The Restless’ has been really great, especially to be welcomed by all my fellow performers. That is a wonderful thing and I am so grateful,” Darbo elaborated.

‘Samantha’s Friends’ fundraiser

On May 14 and 15, Darbo is looking forward to being a part of the “Samantha’s Friends” fundraiser, which benefits the Southeastern Guide Dogs in Florida. This year’s event will have a “Casino Royale” James Bond theme to it. “I am hoping that all works out by then,” Darbo said. “Samantha’s Friends is an incredible charity, and if all goes well, my plans are to be there in May with bells on. I love being a part of the auctions.”

For her fans, Darbo concluded, “The soap fans have been so wonderful to me, they are the most loyal fans on the face of the earth. I have become friends with so many of the fans over the years. I am truly blessed with that.”

To learn more about Patrika Darbo, follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

