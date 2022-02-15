Interview: Paolo Bernardini talks about ‘The Wedding Veil Unveiled’

Paolo Bernardini and Autumn Reeser in 'The Wedding Veil Unveiled.' Photo Courtesy of Crown Media

Actor Paolo Bernardini chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about starring in “The Wedding Veil Unveiled” on the Hallmark Channel.

This new original film premiered on Saturday, February 12 on Hallmark, as part of the network’s “Loveuary” programming event.

On being a part of this film, he said, “It was amazing. It was a big surprise. I got the script one week before. The tech crew was amazing in Bulgaria. When I met Autumn Reeser on the first day, we had instant chemistry.”

Bernardini stars alongside Autumn Reeser, as well as Alison Sweeney and Lacey Chabert, both of which make appearances in this movie. “It was very easy to work with Autumn and to talk to her, she was incredible and natural. Autumn is a very giving actress, and it was great to work with the director, Terry Ingram, as well,” he said.

“The Wedding Veil Unveiled” is the second installment of an enchanting new trilogy about three college friends who share a 19th-century wedding veil said to bring whoever possesses it, true love. The movie was filmed in Bulgaria and Italy.

Synopsis of ‘The Wedding Veil Unveiled’

A few months after Avery’s (Lacey Chabert) wedding, Chicago-based professor Emma (Autumn Reeser) travels to Italy to teach the history of American art. While there, she uses her free time to research the provenance of the veil, which leads her to the colorful island town of Burano, famed for its exquisitely handcrafted lace.

On her way to the island, she encounters a handsome man (Paolo Bernardini) who offers help but Emma, who is still processing the end of a long-distance relationship, declines.

‘The Wedding Veil Unveiled.’ Photo Courtesy of Crown Media

Emma’s search leads to the oldest shop on the island, where the owner responds

exuberantly to the veil. She doesn’t understand Italian but thankfully, the man she met earlier shows up and can translate. She learns his name is Paolo and his grandmother is the shop owner. He explains that the veil shares a special connection to his family, who had thought it was destroyed.

Paolo and Emma decide to work together to unravel the century-old mystery of how the long-lost veil made its way from Italy to a shop in San Francisco, California. As they spend time together and Paolo helps Emma to let go and embrace the beauty of Italy, they begin falling for each other.

As Emma prepares to return to Chicago, she isn’t sure she can handle another long-distance relationship, but the veil and its legend may have other plans.

Bernardini is drawn to his character, Paolo, for several reasons. “It was very strange to play a character that has the same name as me, but I was happy since everyone on set wouldn’t miss my name,” he said with a sweet laugh. “Most of the time, you have different names from your characters. As a person, myself, I am romantic and I like to be romantic sine I feel people are losing that a little bit.”

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Bernardini said, “Happiness.”

For young and aspiring actors, he said, “Study, study, study a lot. Be really patient because these days, everything is really fast-paced. People want to arrive at a destination fast and they don’t have any patience.”

“They need to persevere and they need to love the craft because it’s not easy,” he said. “I decided to become an actor when I was 19, and I studied a lot. Also, draw from your influences and listen to other people and take what you need and customize it for yourself”

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, Bernardini said, “Before, in the analog days, it was just movies and TV. Now, you have a chance to see movies with a low budget, which they can put on streaming services. There are more opportunities for filmmakers to make movies and release their content on the streaming services.”

“When there is a lot of content out there, sometimes it is good and sometimes it’s not so good, it depends. You have a lot of choices,” he added.

“I love analog,” he admitted. “Now, with streaming, you can access movies from all over the world that otherwise, you wouldn’t have been able to watch.”

Regarding his definition of success, he said, “Success, for me, is an accomplishment of what I wanted to achieve since I was little, and that was to do what I love to do for a living.”

For his fans, Bernardini concluded about “The Wedding Veil Unveiled,” “Sometimes, you don’t pay attention to the little detail and that little detail can change your life. In our case, it was the wedding veil, and that led to love and romance. So, take a chance.”

