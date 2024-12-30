Interview: ONE OR EIGHT talks about their new music, working with Big Sean, and the digital age

ONE OR Eight with Big Sean. Photo Courtesy of OOZ Photography.

Japanese boy band ONE OR EIGHT chatted about their new music, which includes their single “KAWASAKI” with Big Sean.

An eight-member boy group, ONE OR EIGHT features such Japanese band members as MIZUKI, NEO, REIA, RYOTA, SOUMA, TAKERU, TSUBASA and YUGA.

The group’s name ONE OR EIGHT is a reference to a Japanese phrase that means “All or Nothing.”

‘KAWASAKI’ single

On their new song “KAWASAKI,” TSUBASA remarked, “Before our debut, we had the opportunity to perform in Los Angeles. Big Sean was there at the performance, and we got the chance to talk with him. When we heard that we’d be collaborating with him on ‘KAWASAKI,’ we were honestly super surprised and honored!”

Working with Big Sean

On working with Big Sean, TAKERU stated, “We’re so excited to have had the chance to create this music video with Big Sean, a true legend in the hip-hop scene. We were definitely a bit nervous at first, but his down-to-earth, friendly vibe instantly put us at ease, and the whole shoot ended up going so smoothly.”

TAKERU continued, “When the cameras started rolling, he completely transformed—his cool presence, his movements, and his expressions during the performance were just on another level.”

“Watching him from behind the scenes, we couldn’t help but think, ‘This is what it means to be a global star.’ It was such a surreal experience, like being in a dream the entire time,” TAKERU added.

Music and songwriting inspirations

On their music and songwriting inspirations, NEO said, “Reading novels and watching movies are definitely a huge part of my artistic inspiration. I tend to write down phrases and concepts that I find interesting and try to incorporate them in my craft.”

“Besides this, I also try to perceive the events and emotions I go through everyday from different perspectives and sizes. This keeps my creative antennas sharp and keeps me inspired regardless of a tight schedule,” NEO added.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, where streaming, technology and social media are so prevalent, REIA said, “In this day and age, we can share information about ONE OR EIGHT with our fans much faster.”

“I think the speed of information is a major advantage of living in the digital age,” REIA acknowledged.

Advice for young and emerging artists

For young and aspiring artists, MIZUKI said, “I would advise having a strong determination to achieve your goals!”

“Personally, before our debut, even when my friends were out having fun, I knew that what I needed most was to practice. Instead of giving in to the temptations to go out or take a break, I kept working hard step by step, and in the end, I was able to be chosen as a debut member,” MIZUKI elaborated.

“That’s why I truly believe that having a strong determination is essential for reaching your goals,” MIZUKI added.

Dream collaboration choices in music

SOUMA listed the late but great Michael Jackson as his dream collaboration choice in music.

“My role model is Michael Jackson. I dream of one day being able to collaborate with his music!” SOUMA exclaimed.

Success

Regarding his definition of the word success, RYOTA shared, “The word ‘success’ doesn’t exist in my vocabulary. Success often feels like it implies reaching a goal or an endpoint, but to me, there’s no such thing as a final goal. If you reach the goal, there’s nothing beyond it.”

“I believe in always striving one step ahead of any goal. Success isn’t something I’d define for myself – I think it’s something others recognize and express,” RYOTA explained.

Closing thoughts on ‘KAWASAKI’

For their fans and supporters, YUGA remarked about “KAWASAKI,” “I hope you all get a chance to listen to ‘KAWASAKI’ with Big Sean and enjoy the music video!”

“We want our fans to know that we will continue working hard and won’t slow down, like a KAWASAKI bike,” YUGA concluded.

“KAWASAKI” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about ONE OR EIGHT, check out their official homepage and follow them on Instagram.