Interview: Mignon talks about ‘Sistas’ on BET+ and ‘The Orbital Tribe’ podcast

Mignon. Photo Credit: Kaye McCoy.

Actress Mignon chatted about being a part of “Sistas” on BET+, holiday film, and “The Orbital Tribe” podcast on wellness and mental health.

Track and field legend Wilma Rudolph once said: “Never underestimate the power of dreams and the influence of the human spirit. We are all the same in this notion: The potential for greatness lives within each of us.” This quote applies to Mignon.

‘Sistas’ on BET+

She is thrilled to be a part of “Sistas” on BET+, which was created, written, and directed by Tyler Perry.

“Being on ‘Sistas’ has been a dream come true, especially to be a working actor,” Mignon said. “It is great to be with other amazing black women and black talent working for Tyler Perry, who is an icon… it is incredible. I am really grateful.”

Mignon is drawn to her character, Danni, for several reasons. “I love how funny she is,” she admitted. “Being funny is a superpower too. Her sense of humor of just fantastic.”

‘The Orbital Tribe’ podcast

On her wellness podcast “The Orbital Tribe,” Mignon remarked, “It has been going really well. It is one of those things where you didn’t realize everything you wanted to say and offer to the world until it came out.”

Mignon on the importance of mental health and wellness

Mignon underscored the importance of mental health and wellness in this digital age.

“They are extremely important,” she admitted. “Social media is making us so much more anxious and so much more depressed because our dopamine circuit is being short-circuited, even from a neuroscience perspective.”

Mignon on the importance of unplugging

“It is really important to detox, and to seek out good, and to curate your timeline with things that are inspirational and good news. You have to be very intentional about your mental health,” she acknowledged.

When asked what she hopes her fans to get out of her podcast, Mignon responded, “I want them to get out of it whatever God has for them. I hope the fans receive — through my podcast — whatever messages God is trying to get to them.”

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, she expressed, “I am really grateful. I do feel like I was born for such a time. I do feel like I have a lot of advantages that a lot of people didn’t have that came before us.”

“If you wanted to be an actor prior to this digital age, you had to book a theater show, or book a movie… it wasn’t easy to pick up a camera and just shoot it, or make your own play or make your content,” she explained.

“I am actually very grateful about the digital age,” she added.

Holiday movie ‘Never Alone for Christmas’

Mignon spoke about her BET+ holiday movie “Never Alone for Christmas.” The synopsis is: “What will ex-fiancés, Lauren and Miles, do when they catch each other at a holiday couples retreat?”

“It was a lot of fun even though it was crazy in a lot of ways,” she noted.

“We filmed it in Christmastime when the industry was shut down, but we were working. We had all those beautiful Christmas lights,” she added.

Lessons learned from this holiday screenplay

On the lessons learned from this holiday film’s screenplay, she shared, “That screenplay taught me the importance of holding space for people especially your loved ones.”

“A lot of times — because of the digital age and the movies we watch — sometimes, we can get really hung up on a fantasy, or what we think life should be,” she noted.

“This film shows you to have goals and aspirations, but you also need to leave room for humanity,” she added.

Advice for young and aspiring actors

For young and emerging actors, Mignon said, “Find your why because there are going to be days where it’s really hard, and you’re not really going to know why you are doing this.”

“You need to have a strong why, and it has to be so much more than ‘I want to be famous’ and that ‘movies are cool.’ It just has to be more than that,” she added.

Career-defining moments

On her career-defining moments, Mignon shared, “Obviously, booking the show ‘Sistas.’ I just remember a couple of months before I booked this show there was a gig that was offering me $125 for this hospital system to use my image in perpetuity.

“I had to drive from Los Angels to Barstow and they weren’t going to give me a gas stipend or anything and I was flat broke,” she said.

“I could have used the $125 but it was going to cost me more to drive from Los Angeles to Barstow, and I had to believe that God had better things for me than selling my image in perpetuity for $125,” she expressed.

“For me, that was probably a more pivotal moment than booking this show because it involved a level of self-respect and faith opening the door for me to walk into the audition room with confidence, whether I booked the show or not,” she added.

Stage of her life

On the title of the current chapter of her life, she revealed, “Mind the Gap.”

Superpower of choice

If she were to have any superpower, it would be “time travel.”

Best advice she has ever been given

On the best advice she has ever been given, she revealed, “Discipline is not so much about stowing up perfectly as much as it is about being determined. That I can resonate with.”

“If you are a fighter, you can understand determination, and that is some great piece of advice,” she admitted.

Success

Regarding her definition of the word success, Mignon said, “Fulfilling everything that I came here to fulfill. That’s success to me.”

Message for her fans

For her fans, Mignon remarked, “Thank you, always. Stay tuned. The second season of the podcast will be back in the first half of next year… we are still deciding on a premiere date but we will be back.”

