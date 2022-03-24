Interview: Michael Teh talks about his latest projects and the digital age

Michael Teh. Photo Credit: Bjoern Kommrell

Actor Michael Teh chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his latest projects, which include “Smile As You Kill,” and the digital age.

‘Days of Our Lives’

He was known for his villainous role of Vincent Belman on “Days of Our Lives” on NBC. “I always enjoy a good villain,” he admitted. “It was definitely a lot of fun, and it was a lovely family that they welcomed me into.”

“Working with Kassie DePaiva and Robert Scott Wilson was fun. I think all three of us had fun on that set despite the extremely dramatic scenes,” he said.

Following the COVID-19 lockdown, he is “blessed” to have work again.

He revealed that he had two stints in Australia during the pandemic, which was “good” since it afforded him the opportunity to spend some quality time with his mother in Australia.

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Teh responded, “Personally, I hope it’s the beginning of the post-pandemic Roaring 20s.”

Michael Teh. Photo Credit: Bjoern Kommerell

‘Smile As You Kill’

He stars in a new feature film called “Smile As You Kill, where he has the lead role. It is a thriller that was written and directed by Michael Sarrow.

The synopsis of “Smile As You Kill” is as follows: “With only a few months to live, a desperate man kidnaps a successful advertising director and makes one demand: Create an online campaign to pay for treatment… or share his fate.”

“I might have another film soon,” he hinted. “So, fingers crossed for that.”

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, he said, “Self-tapes were already a big trend before the pandemic, and now that’s even more accelerated. There are pros and cons to it.”

“You can do a self-tape multiple times and just send the best take. I think a lot of actors get nervous going into a room, especially if it’s a new casting director or an important casting adventure. You do get the advantage of having the pressure off a little bit and doing it multiple times, but the negative is that you don’t get any direction,” he explained.

Michael Teh. Photo Credit: Bjoern Kommerell

Bjoern Kommerell

Teh had great words about photographer Bjoern Kommerell and his incredible photographic work. “Bjoern has a great style and he uses great lighting. Bjoern is pretty darn talented,” he said.

Success

Teh defined the word success as “happiness.” “If you can be happy, then you are successful,” he said. “You need to enjoy the process so if you can figure out how to be happy, then you are pretty darn successful.”

Fans

For his fans, Teh concluded, “I am appreciative of anyone who is appreciative of what I do.”

To learn more about actor Michae Teh, follow him on Instagram.