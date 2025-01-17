Interview: Mary Beth Peil is living a ‘balanced and content life’

Mary Beth Peil. Photo Courtesy of Mary Beth Peil.

Tony and Emmy-nominated actress Mary Beth Peil (“Dawson’s Creek”) chatted about starring in the Off-Broadway show “Pen Pals” opposite Ellen McLaughlin.

‘Pen Pals’ play

Their performances run from January 20th to the 26th at the Theatre at St. Clement’s in Manhattan.

“I am excited. I am looking forward to it,” Peil admitted. “It is a form of theatre that I have never done before. That will be interesting.”

“The last time I had an opportunity to do ‘Love Letters,’ it didn’t pan out. I am looking forward to seeing what this is like from my standpoint and for an audience,” she expressed.

Peil on what drew her to the script

When asked what drew her to this script, she said, “The more I think about it, I am in a period where I am doing a lot of things that are firsts as far as the form of the theatrical event.”

“Also, what I found interesting after reading and re-reading the script is the play’s timeframe; the timeframe is exactly my timeframe,” she added.

Working with Ellen McLaughlin

On getting to work opposite Ellen McLaughlin, Peil said, “My character, Mags, in real-time is my age, while the play spans a 50-year period. I am interested in seeing what Ellen McLaughlin and I bring to this play. I know for me, it grounds it in a kind of truth, especially the way the letters are written.”

“Ellen is a wonderful actress, a brilliant writer, and just a real presence. Ellen is a force of nature,” Peil added.

‘The Dead, 1904’ play

“Doing ‘The Dead, 1904’ was a wonderful experience,” Peil recalled. “I just did this production of ‘The Dead, 1904’ at The American Irish Historical Society, which was an audience immersive theatrical piece. It felt like giving a dinner party for 50 people every night; that is not your ordinary theatrical experience.”

“It was a lovely cast, mostly with Irish actors,” she said. “The dressing room banter and the camaraderie between the actors was so Irish, that I never felt like I had to pretend to work at feeling Irish.”

“I’ve always loved doing period pieces, so that was really fun. The costumes were great,” she added.

Future plans

On her future plans, she shared, “This February, we are doing a concert version of ‘Anastasia’ for one night,” she revealed. “These one-offs are very unique, both to my experience and in general, as theatrical presentations go.”

‘After Forever’ series

She played Helen in the multi-Emmy award-winning digital drama series “After Forever” opposite co-creator and lead actor Kevin Spirtas, who starred as Brian.

“That was a beautiful series,” she said. “God Bless the late Michael Slade, who wrote it. I loved the pathos of it and how ‘After Forever’ depicted real people. Working with Kevin Spirtas, and playing his mother was so great!”

James Van Der Beek and two of his children. Photo Courtesy of Quaker Chewy

James Van Der Beek

Peil had great words about James Van Der Beek, who starred as Dawson in “Dawson’s Creek” where Peil played “Grams.”

“James is a great human being, and we’ve had some great times together. He is so sweet, and he has a beautiful family. I love he continues to be happy and healthy.”

Back when he was a teenager, in the early 90s, Van Ber Peek played Fergus in the Broadway play “Finding the Sun” by Edward Albee, and Peil portrayed his mother, Edmee.

The “Finding the Sun” play earned rave reviews from “The New York Times,” and it was a career-defining moment for Van Der Beek since it was an indication that acting is for him.

Dawson's Creek fans, I'm thrilled to announce that — at long last — you will hear Paula Cole's iconic song I Don't Want to Wait when you watch the opening credits! pic.twitter.com/quRggJQvn4 — Netflix (@netflix) September 3, 2021

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of her life, Peil revealed, “There is Happiness.”

Success

Regarding her definition of the word success, Peil said, “Success means being able to be really grateful for having what feels like a balanced life… to have a rich family life, friends, and a social life… and to still have a career.”

Closing thoughts on ‘Pen Pals’

For fans and viewers, she remarked about “Pen Pals,” “For people my age who come to see it, I hope they get recognition and validation of our generation.”

“This play is about people taking a long time and a lot of thought to communicate; that level of intimacy is something you don’t have as much anymore,” Peil concluded.

To learn more about the “Pen Pals” play, check out its official website.