Interview: Luca Pietro finds ‘satisfaction’ in the acting profession

Actor Luca Pietro. Photo Credit: Gabe Ayala.

Actor Luca Pietro chatted about his acting career, and being a part of the digital age.

Margaret Mead once said: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” This quote applies to Florida native and young actor Luca Pietro.

Vertical dramas

On his experience in the vertical drama world, Pietro exclaimed, “It has been incredible! It keeps a roof over my head, so I live above my means, and I thank God for that. It has been great.”

Daily motivations

Regarding his daily motivations, he shared, “First and foremost, God, my mother and my family motivate me, as well as all my friends.”

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, at a time when streaming, technology and social media are so prevalent, Pietro stated, “The digital age is inevitable, especially with everything happened now technology-wise, so I love it!”

“As a niche short drama actor, I do get recognized sometimes, which is weird, but I would say that the digital age has certainly been a positive experience, for sure,” he added.

Importance of mental health in the digital age

Pietro also addressed the significance of mental health in the digital age. “It’s good to just relax, stay calm and mediate. I think you shouldn’t act on impulse, and don’t jump to conclusions. Wait it out.”

“Honestly, I think about mental health all the time. It is important to hang in there,” he added.

‘Beach Volleyball Virgin’ movie

Pietro also spoke about the popularity of his vertical drama “Beach Volleyball Virgin.”

“That one was super fan,” he admitted. Ironically enough, we shot that one in Vancouver, Canada, of all places.”

“I shot that with Jenna Gilmer, and she is a great actress. She was super professional and very giving. So, that movie was a love of fun,” he said.

“I saw a few TikTok clips of the ‘Beach Volleyball’ movie and it is doing pretty well. One of them got 15 million views on there, so that’s cool,” he added.

Advice for young and emerging actors

For young and emerging actors, he said, “Keep going, especially since rejection is so prominent. You are going to face rejection over and over and over and over and over again.

“Even though it might tear you down or discourage you, I promise you to just keep going. Stick to the plan, trust in God or trust in whatever entity you want, to get you through the next stage,” he elaborated.

“I would just say love what you do. This way, you never have to work a day in your life,” he added.

Future plans

On his future plans, Pietro disclosed, “Well, I plan to keep acting; that’s what I love to do! There’s really nothing else that I would want to do with my life. I worked in restaurants for five years. I was in school and I dropped out during the summer to do this.”

“I really want a family; my main goal in life is to have a family. I want two boys, two girls, or whatever the variation. I want a happy wife and a happy life,” he noted.

“I want to venture into DJing soon, and perhaps I might finish my major in the future,” he said.

“I’m still young and I’m still navigating life, so I’m doing the best I can to make my path,” he added.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Pietro revealed, “Satisfaction”

“I’m back home in Florida with my family right now. I’m not broke; I have all my friends, and my health is great. What more can I ask for? So, it’s ‘Satisfaction right now,” he explained.

Superpower of choice

His superpower of choice would be “Knowledge.” “You can tell I’ve waited my entire life to answer this question,” he said with a sweet laugh. “My superpower would be unlimited, untapped knowledge.”

“I feel that having knowledge can help you with any other superpower,” he added.

Greatest lesson the acting industry has taught him

On the greatest lesson that the acting industry has taught him, Pietro reflected, “It taught me how to handle rejection, and that has transferred over to every aspect of my life.”

“Work hard because things are not going to get handed to you. In the long term, you want to work hard because it’s going to pay off,” he added.

Success

On his definition of the word success, Pietro said, “Success means being able to fulfill the vision that you have in your head.”

“I think that goes with intelligence to help get you where you want to be,” he observed.

“I don’t think it’s that complex… you win in your head whenever you achieve your vision or goal; that’s success to me,” he added.

Message for his fans and supporters

For his fans and supporters, Pietro expressed, “Thank you guys, like I would not be here without you guys. I would have never thought I would have made an impact. You are all so kind. All your DMS and messages, coming from my perspective, it’s shocking.”

“Your support and messages really make my day. Whenever I am having a tough day mentally, when I see everyone’s comments, they really push me throughout the day,” he concluded.

