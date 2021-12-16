Interview: Laura James talks about ‘A California Christmas 2: City Lights’ on Netflix

'A California Christmas.' Photo Courtesy of Netflix

Actress and model Laura James chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about being a part of “A California Christmas 2: City Lights,” which premieres on December 16 on Netflix.

Aside from James, the cast of “A California Christmas 2” features Lauren Swickard, Josh Swickard (“General Hospital”), Ali Afshar, David Del Rio, Raquel Dominguez, Amanda Detmer, Natalia Mann, and Noah James. Lauren Swickard wrote the screenplay, and Shaun Paul Piccinino served as the director.

James played the role of Victoria. “What an experience, honestly,” she exclaimed. “It was just so fun. The cast and the entire ESX production company felt like family. Everybody was amazing to work with, especially Shaun and Lauren. It was so special.”

“Victoria was such a hoot. I like playing characters that are unlikable on the page and I tried to find the humanity in her. Victoria knows what she wants. At the end of the day, she may she over the top, she is still human and she is relatable to a lot of people,” she added.

On the title of the current chapter of her life, James said, “Chaotic Excitement.” “We are moving right now, we have the movie premiere tonight, we just bought a house and we are planning a wedding. It is all exciting but I feel insane. It’s all just crazy,” she said.

The trailer for “A California Christmas 2: City Lights” may be seen below.

If she were to have any superpower, she revealed that it would be “freezing time.” “There are so many great moments that have happened in my life and I wanted to freeze them, as long as they don’t add any life to me,” she said.

On her definition of the word success, James said, “Feeling that you are in a better place than you were yesterday. Growth, and learning from those things is success.”

James concluded about the film, “I hope it helps provide an escape for people where they can be in this ‘California Christmas’ world for almost two hours, and enjoy themselves. I hope the fans feel inspired by it and I want them to enjoy themselves.”

