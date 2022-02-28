Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Interview: Kevin Spirtas talk about his return on ‘Days of Our Lives’

Emmy winner Kevin Spirtas chatted about his return on the NBC daytime drama “Days of Our Lives.”

Published

Kevin Spirtas
Kevin Spirtas. Photo Credit: Ken Sawyer
Kevin Spirtas. Photo Credit: Ken Sawyer

Emmy award-winning actor Kevin Spirtas (“After Forever”) chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his return on the NBC daytime drama “Days of Our Lives.”

‘Days of Our Lives’

On reprising his role as Dr. Craig Wesley, Spirtas remarked, “It felt great to be a part of a historic storyline, for sure. It was a new, fast way of filming and jumping into the material because of COVID. Being back there felt great but also, we weren’t able to rehearse together as much as we were able to in the past. We all paid close attention to the COVID protocols on set.”

“There was a lot of extra work on top of the actual work, but it was so good to be back and to see everybody. We are able to tell some great stories,” he said.

Spirtas praised his luminous acting partner Patrika Darbo for her acting work in this storyline, where her character discovers her husband’s infidelity with another man. “The exciting part of Craig’s sexuality being revealed was interesting to portray,” he said.

For his dedicated “Days of Our Lives” fans, he said, “This is a real dramatic moment, everything doesn’t get wrapped up nice and neat with a bow on it in life. One has to have patience with how the outcome will be handled, accepted, and acknowledged. It is never easy for someone to change their path in the middle of the road but sometimes it does happen, and sometimes, the way it is portrayed is more challenging than it would seem.”

‘After Forever’ series

Spirtas is also the co-creator, executive producer, and lead actor of the Emmy award-winning digital drama series “After Forever” on Amazon Prime, and he revealed that a third season will be in the works in the near future. “After Forever” is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

“When ‘After Forever’ came along and it won all this attention for the storyline of a gay-themed love story, I think it gave the writers an opportunity to maybe see what would happen if Craig Wesley, as an older gentleman, came out later in life. I thought that was a really extraordinary story to tackle,” he said.

In this article:Actor, After Forever, days of our lives, Daytime, Drama, Emmy, Kevin Spirtas, Patrika Darbo
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: A big mistake — Russia may react very badly to Putin’s nuclear moves

This tide of miscalculations may get Russians to think Putin has gone past his use-by date.

19 hours ago
Former US president Donald Trump continues to spread disinformation about the 2020 election Former US president Donald Trump continues to spread disinformation about the 2020 election

Life

In an address in Orlando, Trump calls the U.S. ‘a stupid country’

Trump again praised 'smart' Putin amid Ukraine invasion and said the US had become a "stupid country."

20 hours ago

World

Ukraine vows no ‘capitulation’ at talks, Putin orders nuclear alert

Ukraine vowed not to give ground at talks with Moscow on Sunday as Ukrainian forces resisted a Russian invasion four days.

22 hours ago

Business

BP exits shareholding in state-owned Russian oil firm – Equinor, UPS, and FedEx follow suit

Oil giant BP plans to offload its 19.75% stake in Rosneft, a state-owned Russian oil firm. Other companies follow suit.

8 hours ago