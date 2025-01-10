Interview: Kerry Ellis, leading lady of the West End, is still defying gravity

Kerry Ellis. Photo Courtesy of Kerry Ellis.

British actress and singer Kerry Ellis chatted about her career in musical theatre, and her upcoming shows at 54 Below in New York City.

Eleanor Roosevelt once said: “The purpose of life is to live it, to taste experience to the utmost, to reach out eagerly and without fear for newer and richer experience.” A woman that embodies this quote is Kerry Ellis.

Ellis is known for her stages performances in iconic roles such as Elphaba in “Wicked,” Meat in “We Will Rock You,” Ellen in “Miss Saigon,” Eliza Doolittle in “My Fair Lady” (as part of her stage debut in an understudy role), and Fantine in “Les Miserables,” among countless others.

She is affectionately known as the “First Lady of the West End” and the “Queen of the West End.” She was the first woman to ever play Elphaba in “Wicked” in the West End.

Throughout her career, Ellis has collaborated on numerous projects with Sir Brian May of Queen, and she has shared stages around the world with Josh Groban, Lorna Luft, Idina Menzel, and Kristen Chenoweth, among others.

54 Below shows

Ellis will be performing at 54 Below in Manhattan on January 31st and February 1st respectively. Ironically enough, this marks her debut at this New York venue.

“I am very excited about these shows,” she exclaimed. “I haven’t been to New York in ages, so this is a really nice excuse to go. While I perform in a lot of venues in London, I’ve never played at 54 Below before. I am really excited to do this show in New York… it’ll be really exciting.”

“I get to play with Brian Nash as my musical director, and I have a small band. I am going to sing the songs that have shaped my career and some from my recent album… it is going to be lovely,” she elaborated.

“This show came at a perfect time; I have a lot of things to talk about, and a lot of music to play,” she noted.

“There will definitely be a little bit of ‘Wicked’ in there because it’s such a big part of my history. Doing ‘Wicked’ in the West End was the show that took me to Broadway, so it certainly has a special place for me,” she added.

‘Wicked’

Speaking “Wicked,” Ellis revealed that she is in the second part of the “Wicked” movie, which is titled “Wicked: For Good” and scheduled to be released later this year.

“I went to the premiere of the first movie in London and that was great! I loved it, and it was nice to be a part of that event, and the excitement of it,” she said.

“That came full circle for me. To be a part of the second movie as well is really lovely,” she acknowledged.

Ellis noted that the “Wicked” movie is “giving the show a whole new life” and stated “that is sublime,” especially since “it is bringing it to a whole new demographic.”

“My kids even love it, and they are eleven and nine years old,” she added.

Daily motivations as an artist and performer

On her daily motivations as an artist and as a performer, Ellis said, “I just love what I do! I love performing and singing. I just have a passion for it, and I’ve been doing this for over 25 years.”

“I am grateful that people still support me and come out to see me me sing and they support my shows and my music, and that motivates me even more. Giving people a good evening and entertaining them is really lovely,” she elaborated.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, Ellis said, “It has been a transition for me. Obviously, when I started out, we didn’t have it. I’ve been around when new things have been introduced. Facebook was first, then Twitter, and now, Instagram. I like it.”

“It’s a really nice way for me to interact with people… it allows me to talk to people directly, and I think that’s really good,” she noted.

Advice for young and aspiring artists

For young and emerging artists, she encouraged them to “believe in themselves, don’t give up, and to trust the process.”

“While it can be difficult and competitive, it can also be brilliant. It is one of the best things you can chase in the world, and it gives you so much; you just need to work at it,” she explained.

Kerry Ellis. Photo Courtesy of Kerry Ellis.

Career-defining moments

Regarding her career-defining moments, she remarked, “There have been many. ‘Wicked’ was one of them… it was a big deal. Also, ‘We Will Rock You’ as well because I was a part of the original company in London.”

“That was a big moment for me because it allowed me to meet Brian May, someone I have been massively inspired by. ‘My Fair Lady’ was my first West End show, and that was big deal too,” she explained.

“Even the smaller moments and playing the smaller venues, they mean something. They are all building blocks to a bigger picture. You always learn as an artist, you are always moving forward, creating and developing. They are all important,” she added.

Ellis on performing ‘Defying Gravity’ with Brian May

Ellis had great words about performing an upbeat rock version of “Defying Gravity” with Brian May.

“I love Brian, and it was nice to do our own spin on it all those years ago,” she admitted.

Stage of her life

On the title of the current chapter of her life, she revealed, “Thriving.”

“I am in my 40s. I feel I just enjoy things now, and now, it’s about enjoying the moment and enjoying each opportunity,” she said.

Superpower of choice

Her superpower of choice would be “time travel.”

“I would love to go back in time and listen to the early days of Liza Minelli or see Elvis Presley play or Freddie Mercury play. To experience those amazing artists, who I really miss would be so great,” she said.

Lorna Luft. Photo Courtesy of STILETTO Entertainment.

Ellis on Lorna Luft

Ellis had great words about veteran actress and singer Lorna Luft, the daughter of the late but great Judy Garland.

“I love Lorna Luft; she is wonderful. I did some gigs with her when she came to the U.K. We shared a dressing room together and she is just gorgeous.”

Success

“Success means being content and happy with what you are doing. Just enjoying the moment.”

Message for her fans and supporters

For her fans and supporters, she said, “Come along and enjoy this concert. It is rare that I am in New York, and it’s rare that I do an intimate venue like this.”

“So, come and enjoy me singing a bunch of songs that you know and love. It is going to feel like me in my living room talking and singing songs to you,” Ellis concluded.

To learn more about Kerry Ellis, follow her on Instagram, and her official website.