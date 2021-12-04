Interview: Joe Nichols talks about ‘Home Run’ music video, and new music

Joe Nichols. Photo Credit: David "Doc" Abbott

Country star Joe Nichols chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his new music video for “Home Run” and his new music.

The video was directed by David “Doc” Abbott and it was filmed in and around Nashville including the Music City Baseball field. “That was really cool,” he admitted. “I’m glad that it finally happened. We shot the family scenes and it was a great day. It was everybody’s first video experience, with the exception of my wife, Heather, who is familiar with the video process.”

“Everybody had fun and it was a neat little deal. That went really great and I was happy to see everyone excited,” Nichols added.

The “Home Run” music video chronicles a day in the life of Nichols while on the road and the sweet reunion with his family, his loving wife Heather, and daughters Dylan (age nine) and Georgia (age seven) as he returns home on his tour bus.

Joe Nichols and his daughters. Photo Credit: David “Doc” Abbott

His music video earned a favorable review from Digital Journal, where it was hailed as “wonderful.” “It meant a lot to me that my family was a part of this music video,” he said. “This is a side of me that I haven’t been very open with for a lot of years. Now, people can see why I am truly grateful.”

“This year, I am most thankful for the time we get, the memories we make, and all the moments I get to enjoy with my family and my kids,” he added. “We only have so many moments so enjoy them.”

In 2021, Nichols accumulated 60.5 million streams on Spotify with over 8.1 million listeners spanning 175 countries (that accounted for over 3.1 million listening hours). “That is very cool, I don’t know stats that well but these sound like a lot,” he said with a sweet laugh.

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Nichols said, “Taking it Easy and Enjoying Life.” “That is the phase that I am in right now,” he said. “I am grateful for everything I do have.”

“Home Run” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. He shared that the whole idea was for the song to have a double meaning (home run in the baseball sense, and making a trip back home). “This is home to me and these are the things that I come home to,” he said.

His forthcoming county studio album “Good Day for Living” is available for pre-order on digital service providers by clicking here. “I am very excited about the album,” he hinted. “We have a mixture of great singles and songs with depth to them. The fans will get to know me a little bit better on this record. It has some good radio songs and it feels country. There are some really cool moments on this record. I am really hoping that everybody gets to hear it.”

Joe Nichols and his wife, Heather, in ‘Home Run’ music video. Photo Credit: David “Doc” Abbott

To learn more about country star Joe Nichols and his new single “Home Run,” check out his official website, and follow him on Instagram.