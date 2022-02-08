Interview: Jessica Lowndes talks about ‘Harmony From The Heart’ on GAC Family

Jesse Metcalfe and Jessica Lowndes in 'Harmony From The Heart.' Photo Courtesy of GAC Family

Actress Jessica Lowndes chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about her new film “Harmony From The Heart,” which will premiere on February 12 on GAC Family.

Walt Disney once said: “All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them.”Jessica Lowndes is living proof of this wise quotation by the cartoon legend, especially now that her movie “Harmony From The Heart,” which she stars in and wrote, will be airing this weekend on GAC Family.

Synopsis

Lowndes stars as Violet, while Metcalfe portrays Blake Williams. Violet is chasing her dream job, to become a music therapist, and she gets a challenging task from her professor, which helps her realize that she loves helping people and her heart begins to open.

Her department chair, Professor Carver, threatens to prevent her from graduating unless she successfully rehabilitates a patient to speak again by Valentine’s Day, which is only two weeks away, and that patient is her professor’s brother, Charles.

An additional obstacle hurdle is strong, stubborn skepticism about music therapy held by Blake Williams, Charles’ heart surgeon, and his grandson.

Violet feels the pressure to create a near miracle, so she uses music as a medium to help Charles improve his quality of life and he begins to progress.

Lowndes wrote the film “Harmony From The Heart” and she serves as an executive producer; moreover, she performs several of the movie’s original tunes, which she also wrote and produced. She stars opposite Jesse Metcalfe.

On her inspiration to write this script, Lowndes said, “My two loves of life: my love of love and my love of music. A couple of years ago, I tested for pilots and wound up not booking them so I forced myself to write every night for an hour: and this was the first script that I ever wrote. It was the first time that I wrote ‘The End’ in a document. When I was doing my research, I was absolutely blown away by the capacity music has to heal people. I wanted to shed some light on this incredible form of therapy so I wrote a movie about it and I tied in romance.”

“It is amazing how music can take you back to a certain time in your life, and make you feel so many things that you cannot express. It can just take one song to trigger a person’s memory and bring them back. I wanted to tell a beautiful love story but I wanted there to be a lot of depth and a backstory behind it, and I couldn’t be more proud of this,” she added.

“I am very proud of this film and it was really fun to write all of the original music for it as well,” she said.

“My goal was to tell a story that will hopefully give people a lot of hope because it’s a story of love, resilience, and music,” she acknowledged.

Jesse Metcalfe

On working with Jesse Metcalfe, she said, “It was great. I was so happy when he signed on because a lot of people don’t know how talented he is as a musician. He was so perfect for this character too, and I couldn’t ask for anything better. He gave his character a backstory, and he was living and breathing this character. It is such a nice arc.”

The digital age

Lowndes opened up about being a filmmaker and actress in the digital age. “It is wonderful. I can work remotely, it’s the mobile office life. I can’t stop writing. I love it more than anything. There is no better feeling than seeing your idea come to life from start to finish. It is really exciting that this movie is getting out into the world.”

On the title of the current chapter of her life, she responded, “Joy.” “This chapter is called ‘joy’ for a lot of different reasons. They have been a lot of things that have come into my life and they have brought me a lot of joy,” she explained.

“I am very excited. I feel a lot of ‘joy’ right now,” she admitted.

If she were to have any superpower, she revealed that it would be really cool if she could “fly.”

When asked what she would dress up as on “The Masked Singer,” she shared that she would go on as a “sloth.” “Sloths are so adorable and they are my new favorite animals,” she said.

Lowndes defined the word success as follows: “The happiness in the journey along the way, especially when I have a dream, and I come up with a goal, and I come up with a plan on how to put that in action.”

“It is really cool when you have a dream and you don’t give up,” she said. “Success is about not giving up and watching your dream turn into the goal via the action plan.”

Lowndes concluded about “Harmony From The Heart,” “I hope viewers and fans get hope out of this film whether they can resonate with the story or the hope of finding love or the hope of getting their dream job.”

“The escapism aspect is huge. I feel so lucky to be able to do these types of movies. The world needs these films more than ever right now. I hope people fall in love with Violet and Blake Williams, and I hope they are able to escape,” she added.

Her original song “11:11,” which appears in the movie, is available for pre-order on digital service providers by clicking here.

