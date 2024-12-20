Interview: Isabela Merced is in an era of musical and artistic self-discovery

Isabela Merced. Photo Credit: Jad Gorman.

Actress and singer-songwriter Isabela Merced (“The Last of Us” and Alien: Romulus) is in an era of musical and artistic self-discovery. She chatted about her latest creative endeavors.

Margaret Mead once said: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” This quote applies to multihyphenate artist Isabela Merced.

‘Cuffing Season’ single and video

Merced just released her single and music video for “Cuffing Season.” She revealed that she takes cues from the late but great Amy Winehouse.

“I wrote it last year with my producer Phil Simmonds; he helped me bring it to life,” she said. “It started off as an idea of me wanting to perform a song at a dive bar or a jazz club.”

Merced continued, “I was experimenting with Amy Winehouse-style lyricism from ‘I Heard Love is Blind’ and I have a few other songs that were from that era last year because I love how she managed to make cheating sound romantic and sweet even though nobody tends to do that.”

“So, I was going around playing with making desperation sound sweet and making fake love sound sweet. Basically, I was playing with those ideas,” she added.

“I have a feeling I will want to do it more. People are responding really well to this song, and I’m just really happy about that. This felt like the right song to release now. I’ve already played it at parties without telling people that it’s my song because I wanted to see people’s reactions to it, and it was a good experiment.”

“We will see. I might release something very soon,” she teased.

Music and songwriting inspirations

On her music and songwriting inspirations, Merced said, “I am inspired by the messed-up events of my life, usually. The music that I’ve released in the past has been fun, and I’ve enjoyed making it because it’s a fun time.

“Now, I have been exploring writing on my own and it has been pretty intense,” she noted. “I am on a journey of self-discovery.”

Isabela Merced. Photo Credit: Dito Andrés.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, Merced remarked, “It feels weird, but it means that artists like me, who are independent, can have a chance to hop off and make our way to everyone’s devises.”

“Back in the day, it was a little bit more controlled and regulated, and you had to have a label. Now, anyone who has a label will tell you that ‘you should go viral on TikTok’,” she added.

Future plans

Regarding her future plans, she shared, “Musically, I have enough songs to make three albums… they are just sitting in my phone, and in my head, and I’ve been writing a lot too.”

“Now is a good time to release music because I didn’t have a label this whole summer, and the idea of that kind of freedom sort of scared me because I’ve been with a label since I was 16. This is me dipping my toes in the water of independence and freedom, and so far, I’ve enjoyed it,” she elaborated.

Dream duet choices in music

Merced listed Eva Ayllón, Doechii, and Raúl Alejandro as her dream collaboration choices in music. “I just love Eva Ayllón,” she exclaimed. “

Doechii’s album ‘Alligator Bites Never Heal’ is crazy; it’s a really good album, and it’s all I’ve been listening to lately,” she admitted. “Raúl Alejandro’s new album is so good too!”

Isabel Merced. Photo Credit: Steven Simione.

Career-defining moments

On her career-defining moments, she reflected, “A significant thing that helped define me as an artist was music and movies in conjunction with each other, especially whenever I am working on a new project because it is just really easy to pick up a guitar and start spitting ideas. When I am working, I am so emotionally at a high.”

“The last season of ‘The Last of Us’ was a lot of work,” she admitted. “It was really intense, but I also got really close with the creative team and that helped me define who I was because I learned that I want to do more than just be an actor; I want to be behind-the-scenes and I want to have control.”

Stage of her life

On the title of the current chapter of her life, Merced said with a sweet laugh, “The more I learn, the less I know.”

“I am trying to figure things out. I am more confused now than ever,” she admitted.

Superpower of choice

If she were to have any superpower, it would be “teleportation.” “I just wish I could be with my loved ones at all times,” she said.

Advice for young and emerging artists

For young and aspiring artists, she said, “Work on your craft and don’t let other people take credit for it because what happens is that there are different kinds of artists.”

“There are artists that will do nothing but take all of the credit, and there are ones that will do everything and take none of the credit. I advise you to figure out who you are and do the opposite of what you are inclined to do,” she said with a sweet laugh.

“Just know your worth and decolonize your mind, and I really like that phrase… I’ve been applying that phrase lately,” she added.

‘The Last of Us’

Merced opened up about her experience on “The Last of Us.”

“It was really intense,” she said. “The show involves heavy topics left and right. Just when you think you are safe, and when the audience thinks they are safe, something happens and it’s crazy… and they go through all of these stages of emotions.”

“I am really lucky that I had Bella Ramsey because I would have lost my mind if I didn’t! We really had each other’s back through and through,” she added.

‘Alien: Romulus’ film

A few days ago, Merced she found out that the sci-fi horror movie that she starred in, “Alien: Romulus,” was shortlisted (in the Top 15) in multiple technical categories for the forthcoming Academy Awards (for “Best Original Score,” “Best Sound,” and “Best Visual Effects”).

“That was crazy when I found that out… I said to myself: ‘what is happening?’ I’ve never been a part of something that has received that sort of acknowledgment from the Oscars. That was just crazy and wild,” she explained.

“That says a lot actually about the artists behind it, and how you can make anything deep, impactful, and professional, no matter what the theme is,” she added.

Best advice that she has ever been given

On the best advice that she has ever been given, Merced revealed, “Decolonize your mind.”

“My friend told me that quote,” she noted.” There is so much about this quote that resonates with me, and I can’t even begin to describe it. Just unlearn everything that you think you knew, and just go back to who you were in square one.”

“We spend our whole lives trying not to be that person that we were when we started off, and then we spend the second half of our lives trying to go back to that person because that is when we were happiest,” she elaborated.

Closing thoughts on her new music

For fans and listeners, she said, “I hope this new music gives the fans a lesson about themselves. I hope ‘Cuffing Season’ inspires people not to fall in love with a certain person, and that’s okay because you don’t have to fall in love with everyone that you date.”

“Sometimes, we can learn from these experiences,” she said. “I think people take dating way too seriously.”

“In my age, we are so young; it’s not about getting married right now. If you need to go on a few dates to feel less lonely, do it, but don’t feel guilty about it. As long as you are honest, nobody gets hurt,” she added.

New ‘Superman’ film

Merced has a role in the upcoming “Superman” movie, which will be released in the summer of 2025.

“I am excited. The trailer is getting released soon. I haven’t even seen it. They are being so top secret about it, and so hush hush,” she said.

“Rachel Brosnahan is just incredible. She is an actor’s actor,” Merced said.

“Rachel is so disciplined and I think she is going to add a lot of interesting depth and personality to this character,” Merced added, praising Brosnahan.

Success

Merced furnished her definition of holistic success. “There is personal fulfillment, career fulfillment, and then, there is romantic fulfillment. There are so many sub-categories of success,” she said.

“Success, right now, to me personally means experiencing satisfaction with the way things are, no matter where you are. Personal success, to me, means being a stoic in every way,” she acknowledged.

“So, just understanding, moving with, and appreciating the present moment. That is what I have been attempting to harness,” she concluded.

“Cuffing Season” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

For more information on Isabel Merced, follow her on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook.