Interview: Eric Nelsen talks about starring in Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1883’

Emmy award-winning actor Eric Nelsen chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about starring in Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” prequel “1883.”

Eric Nelsen
Emmy award-winning actor Eric Nelsen. Photo by Eduardo Whaite.

The series “1883” will premiere on December 19 on Paramount+ and the cast includes Audie Rick, Marc Rissmann, James Landry Hébert, as well as Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May, and LaMonica Garrett.

Additional cast includes Dawn Olivieri, Emma Malouff, Alex Fine, Gratiela Brancusi, Anna Fiamora, Nichole Galicia, Stephanie Nur, Amanda Jaros, Noah Le Gros, and Martin Sensmeier.

“As a Yellowstone mega fan, getting to join the family in ‘1883’ as a series regular alongside Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Billy Bob Thorton is a dream come true,” Nelsen exclaimed.

“I’ve never been more excited about a job in my life. Saddle up, the cowboy roller coaster we’re about it take you on is one you won’t want to miss! Yeehaww!” Nelsen said.

According to a Deadline article, Nelsen plays the role of Ennis, a young, handsome cowboy that agrees to help escort a group of inexperienced men, women, and children north to find a home.

