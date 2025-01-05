Interview: Eric Brody finds ‘peace’ in acting, modeling, and in his personal life

Eric Brody. Photo Credit: David Soto.

Actor and model Eric Brody chatted about his new Passionflix film “Lick,” finding peace, and being a part of the digital age.

The movie “Lick” was directed by Louise Alston and it is based on the New York Times bestselling book of the same name by Kylie Scott. It stars Brooke Lee and Travis Burns, and Brody plays Burns’ on-screen brother Jimmy.

Margaret Mead once said: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” This quote applies to Eric Brody.

Synopsis of the film

The synopsis is: When Evelyn Thomas (Brooke Lee) wakes up married to rockstar David Ferris (Travis Burns) after a wild night in Vegas on her 21st birthday, neither of them is ready for what comes next.

Thrust into the spotlight of fame, Evelyn questions if she can handle his rockstar lifestyle as they navigate if their marriage is real or a mistake.

David Ferris is the lead guitarist of the popular rock group Stage Dive, and all the media attention is overwhelming for Evelyn, who is not sure if she can handle the pressure of being in the public eye. It is impressive to see their relationship evolve, change, and grow over time. Jimmy is the lead singer of the band and David’s brother.

Experience making the movie

“Shooting this film was an awesome experience,” he admitted. “Even going into it, there was already a huge fanbase, so that was cool to be a part of. It has a global fanbase and following, and I love it.”

Eric Brody on playing his character Jimmy

On playing his character Jimmy, Brody said, “Each character in this band is completely different from each other. It’s the love for performing and music that unites us together.”

“This character was definitely a different character for me to play and I had to create a lot of the visions that I would meditate on, so that was awesome. It was super liberating to bring this character to life,” he elaborated.

Travis Burns and Brook Lee. Photo Courtesy of Passionflix.

Eric Brody on working with Travis Burns and Brooke Lee

On working with Travis Burns, Brody said, “Right away, the chemistry between me and Travis was great. We instantly felt like brothers, and people were saying that too. We looked somewhat alike, and as soon as we were there on set together, there was brotherly love between us.”

“Brooke Lee is an amazing actor,” he said. “From my first scene with her, the chemistry was there, and she was playing it where she gets very creeped out by Jimmy. Brooke’s character would understand the trauma that my character was going through later on.”

Lessons learned from this screenplay

“I like to bring every lesson from every character back to my own personal life. At some point in your life, you will go through a period of darkness, and you don’t know what people are going through, and it’s really hard.”

“All that we have to go through life with are our own experiences, and it’s only when you step into someone else’s shoes that you get to really understand that,” he explained.

“Now, I have complete empathy for my character, and for everyone, in general,” he added.

Eric Brody. Photo Credit: David Soto.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, Brody said, “I came into it in the digital age. I started a long time ago when I was a child but I took a long break and I pursued sports. Now, going back into acting, I only think it is growing. You need to learn to evolve with things.”

“I try not to control everything in my life, and I like to surrender in the present moment, and know that there is always going to be ups and downs. As long as I can stay present in the current age that we are in, then that’s the most important thing for me as an actor,” he elaborated.

Eric Brody. Photo Credit: Regina Wamba.

Future plans

On his future plans, he shared, “I just got back from Europe not too long ago where I filmed a lead in a film so that was exciting.”

“I’ve already done some Lifetime movies, and I have some projects that will be coming out in 2025, and these will go to streaming services, and that will be exciting,” he said.

“The more places I can travel to and the more unique characters I can bring to life is what truly inspires me,” he acknowledged.

“Also, it would be fun to film the rest of the ‘Stage Dive’ series; that would be cool,” he admitted.

Advice for young and emerging actors and models

“Truly live and surrender to the present moment. Truly knowing yourself to the deepest possible truths is the most important thing. “

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Brody revealed, “Peace.”

“Coming back and connecting to the present moment is important,” he underscored.

“I was always on this request for happiness. For me, happiness is a choice. It is something internal that I was able to find by knowing myself and bringing that to everything that I do. I like to go at everything with happiness, and not trying to search for it,” he elaborated.

Superpower of choice

If Brody were to have any superpower, it would be “time travel.”

“Time travel would be pretty sick,” he admitted. “Especially to reverse time and travel back 200 years and live in that different reality.”

If he were to do any track and field event, it would be “running a marathon.” In swimming, he listed “freestyle” as his favorite stroke.

Success

On his definition of the word success, Brody said, “Knowing yourself to the deepest level and doing everything in your life with peace and happiness.”

To learn more about actor and model Eric Brody, follow him on Instagram.