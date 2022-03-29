Interview: Ella Henderson talks about ‘Everything I Didn’t Say’ song and album

Ella Henderson. Photo Credit: Matt Pearson

British songstress Ella Henderson chatted about her new song “Everything I Didn’t Say” and album. She also opened up about being an artist in the digital age and furnished her definition of success.

How did “Everything I Didn’t Say” come about (the song)?

I knew I wanted a song titled after the name of the album and I wrote this song with one of my favorite songwriters and producers, Mike Kintish. We wrote this tune together very quickly and I loved the idea of creating a piano-led ballad that was coming from the perspective of your own wrongdoings and actually admitting and owning up to your own mistakes within a relationship.

I think this is a refreshing way of writing a heartfelt song about a relationship breaking down and by being honest and vulnerable it can actually be a healing part of the process.

How did you approach the song selection process for the “Everything I Didn’t Say” album?

Don’t get me wrong it was quite difficult as I had written over three hundred songs for this album. But I would say I always had my front runners and favorites that always stood out.

Otherwise, I guess I made the decisions based on making sure every track I picked had a different story and meaning behind it. I really wanted to take my fans and anyone listening on a journey with me and bring everyone up to speed on what has happened in my personal life over the last eight years, whether it be the good the bad or the ugly.

What inspires your music and songwriting?

I think it’s just always been my outlet to express my feelings. As a kid I wrote a lot of poetry in school and then I would go home and sit at the piano and teach myself chords.

I think this definitely formed my love for songwriting from an early age. I grew up surrounded by family members who loved all different genres of music, but I would say artists like Aretha Franklin, Carole King and Alicia Keys were a few in particular who hugely inspired me because they were badass keys players and not only were they incredible artists – they wrote all their own songs and wrote for other artists.

How does it feel to be an artist in the digital age? (now with streaming and technology being so prevalent)

It is definitely a different era with all the streaming and digital platforms. I think it is something to embrace and especially for new emerging talent it offers a space for fans to be in control of deciding who they wanna hear and how they hear them.

Which male artists would you like to do a dream duet with and why?

Mmm… I absolutely love Bruno Mars, he is an incredible songwriter. So doing something with Bruno would be a dream for sure. I also am a big fan of Mark Ronson and Pharell as producers, I would love to work with them too.

Were there any moments in your career that defined you?

I would probably say having my first single “Ghost” and my debut album “Chapter One” go number one in the UK and other countries around the world was surreal. Also, coming to the US and being in the Billboard charts was unreal.

It’s every British artist’s dream to break America, so when I came out there and I had the opportunity to perform on some of the biggest shows like Dancing With The Stars, The Voice and The Ellen Show – they were just huge pinch me moments.

Especially looking back at my age – I had just turned 18 years old and all of this madness was happening in my life and some of those experiences were just simply life changing.

What is the title of the current chapter of your life?

“Living Presently.” I am trying my best to be more in the moment and live presently.

If you were to have any superpower what would it be and why?

To time travel. I am a huge sucker for vintage clothes and certain styles from certain eras. So I would love to go back in time to different decades, walk around and experience it.

What does the word success mean to you? (My favorite question)

This is a great question! For a long time I don’t think I really knew how to answer this one. But I have to say success is more about how I am feeling and having the people I love surrounding me. I think success is more about living my truth and being happy with the simple things.

What would you like to tell our readers about your new single and album?

That I am sorry it took so bloody long! I suppose it is a very honest and unfiltered body of work. This album represents how life has been for me transitioning from a teenager into a young woman. (Which is terrifying without the hormones)

Its about me making mistakes, falling in love, falling out of love and also a lot of self discovery along the way. It’s all there – my word vomit. Haha… But I hope you like it and you can really relate to at least one song from the album.

“Everything I Didn’t Say” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Ella Henderson and her new music, visit her official website.