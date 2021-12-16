Connect with us

Interview: Eileen Davidson talk about ‘Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas’

Emmy award-winning actress Eileen Davidson chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about being a part of the new Peacock original holiday special “Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas,” which is available for streaming on Peacock starting December 16.

Published

Eileen Davidson in 'Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas'
Eileen Davidson in 'Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas.' Photo Credit: Evans Vestal Ward, Peacock
Eileen Davidson in 'Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas.' Photo Credit: Evans Vestal Ward, Peacock

Synopsis of ‘A Very Salem Christmas’

This special follows Will Horton (Chandler Massey) as he writes a screenplay before his Christmas Eve deadline. Using everyone’s favorite feel-good holiday movie tropes, he creates a festive story based on his family and friends in Salem, but with several twists and turns (and pairings) that nobody will ever see coming.

On being a part of “A Very Salem Christmas,” she said, “We had fun. We shot it very fast and furiously, and it was a great time. It was like an alternate universe.”

“It’s a good departure from the norm, and it’s a feel-good Christmas movie with a twist,” she added.

Davidson also enjoyed being in the Peacock special “Beyond Salem.” “They were both fun and different, and it was a nice change of pace,” she said.

On the title of the current chapter of her life, Davidson said, “Taking it day by day.”

“It was also fun to pop in ‘Days of Our Lives’ and be a part of the Possession storyline,” she added. “I’m having a lot of fun doing little different things over there, a little bit of everything.”

This Thanksgiving, she shared that she was thankful for her “family and health.”

She also praised her stepson, Vincent Russell Van Patten, for writing a “fantastic” book “Arrows of Youth,” which was hailed as “captivating” by Digital Journal. “We are very proud of him,” she said. “It’s a great book and it speaks to all generations, and it is profound and very timely. He found his voice during the COVID pandemic.”

“Arrows of Youth: A Young Man’s Inspiring Journey to Find What Lights His Soul on Fire” is available on Amazon by clicking here.

To learn more about Eileen Davison, follow her on Instagram.

