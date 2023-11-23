Interview: Danica McKellar expresses gratitude this Thanksgiving, talks about her new film

Danica McKellar. Photo Courtesy of Great American Media.

Actress Danica McKellar expressed her gratitude this Thanksgiving and she spoke about her new original Great American Family film, which will premiere on Saturday, November 25.

Working with Damon Runyan

She co-stars in “A Royal Date for Christmas” along with Damon Runyan. “Damon is fantastic,” she exclaimed. “I previously worked with him in the film ‘Very, Very, Valentine’ back in 2018, where he played the ‘other guy.’ We had this breakup scene and he got emotional, and it was a beautiful performance.”

“I never forgot this amazing, emotionally available performance so when I read the script I thought it would be great, and he was the right co-star, who was going to be emotionally available to make this storyline work. I knew it was going to be incredibly romantic, and he was everything I was hoping for and more,” she elaborated.

Damon Runyan and Danica McKellar. Photo Courtesy of Great American Media.

Synopsis of the film

In this movie, Bella Sparks (Danica McKellar), owner of Bella Sparks Couture, takes on a demanding new client “Stefan” (Damon Runyan) to outfit for a week of high stakes meetings and events after his luggage goes missing.

Stefan asks Bella to be his “official plus one” for many of the formal soirees, a request Bella accepts with good humor. Imagine Bella’s reaction when she accidentally discovers “Stefan” is Stefan William Francis Brown, the Duke of Tangford.

“This duke went through a public, messy breakup, and he asks Bella to be his platonic ‘plus one’ for his event so that he can avoid questions about the breakup,” she said.

“I find myself with this unusual job to both dress him and accompany him to these events, and of course, I get attached pretty easily to him. We both have hearts that need healing,” she added.

Playing Bella in the movie

On playing the role of Bella, McKellar said, “I relate to her in some ways because she has given up on love, and here comes along this perfect fairytale prince and she can’t believe it. She doesn’t believe it at first. I am on my second marriage, and I found my fairytale love the second time around. We’ve been married nine years now, and we celebrated our 10th anniversary of our first date and I am so grateful.”

“My character, Bella, gets to go on the same journey of thinking that fairytales can’t come actually true, and then she realizes that they can,” she added.

“I am so thrilled about this movie. I think it was totally meant to be. I think audiences are going to swoon,” she said with a sweet laugh.

Thanksgiving of 2023

McKellar expressed that she is thankful for so many things this Thanksgiving holiday. “I am thankful for my family, and for the opportunity to tell these beautiful stories, in order to brighten people’s days,” she said.

“Hopefully, that will help provide an escape, especially in this crazy world we live in these days but also to model aspirational behavior. These films really provide that, and if we all acted more like these characters, we would have a better world to live in,” she elaborated.

“I like it when movies like these put positive things into the world, so I am grateful to be a part of that,” she added.

Cameron Mathison

McKellar had great words about actor Cameron Mathison, who recently inked a multi-picture deal with Great American Family. “That was fantastic,” she admitted. “Cameron is a great guy! We’ve been friends for a while now. I hope I get to work with him on a Great American Family movie.”

2023 Christmas Con

McKellar is also looking forward to Christmas Con, which will take place on December 8, 9, and 10, 2023, at the New Jersey Expo Center in Edison, New Jersey. “That will be a blast, especially to meet all the fans. It will be a lot of fun,” she said.

Closing thoughts about her new Great American Family movie

“I will be live-tweeting during the premiere,” McKellar told her fans. “If they use the hashtag #aroyaldateforchristmas and if they tag me handle, I can see it for sure.”

“I am so grateful for my fans, especially for tuning in and for interacting with me on social media,” she concluded.

To learn more about actress Danica McKellar, follow her on Instagram and Twitter.