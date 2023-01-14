Interview: ‘Cobra Kai’ actor Jesse Kove opens up about his acting career

Jesse Kove. Photo Credit: Dan Collins

“Cobra Kai” actor Jesse Kove chatted about his latest endeavors and his acting career.

He is known for playing Captain David in the hit Netflix series “Cobra Kai.”

Kove had great words about his “Cobra Kai” co-stars Courtney Henggeler and Emmy winner Sean Kanan (“Studio City”).

“Courtney is so nice. I’ve talked to her over the years and I’ve done some ComicCons with her in Europe. She is so funny, classy, and she has a dark sense of humor,” he said.

“I’ve known Sean Kanan for years, but unfortunately he and I didn’t have any scenes together in ‘Cobra Kai.’ My father and Sean have been friends for over 30 years. Sean is great.”

In return, Sean Kanan remarked about Kove, “Jesse is a great person, and a terrific actor. I know his dad is so proud of him.”

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, Kove said, “It’s interesting. It’s a lot of self-promotion and there is a lot more self-reliance that has to come with that. You create your own material. It definitely gives a voice to more people. I do miss going to in-person auditions. There is something about those that you can’t capture over Zoom.”

For young and aspiring actors, he said, “It’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon. I always look for the inspiring things. You need to be patient. It has taken me 10 years to get to where I am, and I am still not where I want to be, it will probably take me another 10 years to get to that. Don’t take ‘no’ for an answer and whatever happens, you need to keep moving forward.”

Kove starred opposite Kim Shaw and Clayton James in the Lifetime movie “Christmas on the Menu.” “We had a great time,” he admitted. “Clayton and I became really good friends after that movie, which is awesome. Clayton is the best.”

He enjoyed working with Tyler Johnson (“My Favorite Girlfriend) in the Lifetime film “Psycho Stripper.” “Tyler is great and super talented. That dude is so funny, he is a good guy. He is super handsome too, of course. He has a fun sense of humor,” he said.

His recent movie, “Far Haven,” afforded Kove the privilege to work with iconic actor, Emmy winner A Martinez (“Santa Barbara”). “A Martinez was incredible. I loved working with him. He is such a great actor and we had so much fun. ‘Far Haven’ was amazing, I loved it,” he said.

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Kove revealed, “Expansion.”

Kove was spotlighted in “The Man Cave Chronicles with Elias.” “Speaking to Elias was cool. Elias is such a sweet man and a lovely person,” he said.

His father is veteran actor Martin Kove, who is best known for his role as John Kreese, the main antagonist of “The Karate Kid.” Martin reprised his role in “The Karate Kid Part II,” “The Karate Kid Part III,” and the television series “Cobra Kai.”

Success

On his definition of the word success, he said, “Success, to me, means being able to flourish in all levels. It means my family flourishing, my love life flourishing, as well as flourishing spiritually and in all parts of my life. Only then, I am truly successful.”

For his fans, he concluded, “I love my fans so much. I enjoy chatting with them and I have been lucky to meet so many of them around the world. It’s a beautiful relationship, I can’t do what I do without them and I like to support them as well. The fans are so amazing, fun, and creative. They are just beautiful people.”

To learn more about Jesse Kove, follow him on Instagram.