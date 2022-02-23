Interview: Chido Nwokocha talks about ‘Tyler Perry’s Sistas’ and the digital age

Chido Nwokocha. Photo Credit: Shannon Williams

Actor Chido Nwokocha chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about being a part of “Tyler Perry’s Sistas” and being an artist in the digital age.

“It truly has been a life-changing experience,” he said. “A journey that I am grateful to be on and I hope the ride continues. I am a part of a show that has a phenomenal fan base and a cast that has really become like family to me. I grow with more appreciation each passing day that I am a part of this show and get to bring the character of ‘Gary’ to life.”

He also spoke about his experience on “Top Gun: Maverick” with Tom Cruise and being a part of “Something From Tiffany’s” opposite Zoey Deutch. “Both were fun and tremendous experiences,” he said.

“I always wanted to be a part of a big blockbuster movie and with ‘Top Gun’ I got that opportunity. To see how everything works and what it takes to put something like that together created a hunger to be in another project like that,” he said.

“’Something from Tiffany’s’ was equally exciting since I love rom coms, so for me to get to appear in one was very cool. And both projects I had a great time on set and met some good people. I know this is just the beginning for me, with much more to come,” he added.

Regarding his daily motivations as a performer, he said, “To continue to get better and grow each day, and with every performance. There’s always work to be done and room to improve. I love working hard and applying myself to something. My goals, family, lifestyle, and future motivate me every day to elevate.”

The digital age

On being a performer in the digital age, he said, “Well, it has definitely provided more exposure, opportunities for work and to create. It’s quite fascinating and I’m continuing to focus and move the right way to navigate these times.”

For young and aspiring actors, he said, “You cannot be afraid to work. Nothing worthwhile comes easy. I know with social media we can get caught up in watching lavish lifestyles and people’s best moments. But you have to focus on you and your own path; working towards your goals and maximizing the opportunities in front of you. It will all lead to your ultimate goal.”

He shared some of his career-defining moments. “My first booking was huge for me after making the jump to LA. It was validating and just let me know that it was possible. That’s all I really needed to continue to push for more. I’ll never forget that excitement when I got the call. Every big moment is a defining moment and hopefully, there’s more to come,” he said.

On his definition of the word success, he said, “Being happy, healthy, and stable in life so as to pursue the heart’s desires.”

For his fans, he concluded, “That I appreciate their love and support on this journey. Make sure to tune in. There are many upcoming projects that I was fortunate enough to be a part of, and there will for sure be more to come.”

To learn more about Chido Nwokocha, follow him on Instagram.