Interview: Briana Lane talks about ‘Either Way’ and her latest projects

Briana Lane. Photo Credit: Darian Zahedi

Emmy-nominated actress Briana Lane (“General Hospital”) chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about her new music with Cadeaux, which includes the song “Either Way.”

How did “Either Way” come about?

When we released our first track ‘Bad’, we didn’t expect it to receive the attention it did. We had another song ready to come out right away but it didn’t quite feel in the same vein as ‘Bad’ so we took a year to write some songs that felt more aligned. We

wrote ‘Either Way’ during the pandemic and it was inspired by the yearning of another time, place, and maybe even life!

What inspires your music and what is your writing process with Cadeaux?

I love taking long drives at night and coming up with melodies or lyrics— I feel the most focused, inspired and peaceful when I’m on an open road. My bandmate Darian and I come up with the music production together and then he’ll futz with pieces on his own and I’ll come up with some melodies.

We usually write lyrics together in the same room based on the direction the music is

going but lately, I’ve been coming in with some life-inspired material that sometimes makes writing feel more authentic because you are immediately emotionally invested.

How do you balance doing both acting and music?

The great thing about being an actor who has other creative ventures in motion is that you always have some level of downtime— whether it’s on set, in between episodes, or projects. I love to fill that time with writing or music to keep my creativity muscles intact. And the great thing about being a musician who is also an actor, is that we can write from anywhere, anytime.

We are not signed to a label so there are no deadlines and if I book a project, we can pause music for a bit until I’m done and continue on.

What do your plans for the future include with Cadeaux or any other music projects?

We are planning on releasing more music with Cadeaux this year and I also have some tracks with my other band Winslow (with Kate Miner) that we are ready to release.

What have you been up to in the acting world post-Emmy nomination?

I just did a recur on the most recent season of American Horror Story. A lot of my stuff was edited down for time but I had the absolute honor of working alongside Sarah Paulson, Leslie Grossman, Angelica Ross, Kaia Gerber, and Isaac Powell. I’ll be in the new season of Netflix’s Grace & Frankie that comes out at the end of April and a new Apple TV show called Puppy Place.

Do you still keep in touch with the General Hospital cast?

Yes! Katelyn MacMullen and I get dinner monthly and Kelly Thiebaud, Katelyn, and I are on an epic group text chain trying to plan a trip at the moment haha. I’m so grateful for social media because I’m able to keep in touch and still support the whole cast there.

You also do a lot of charity work. Any current organizations you are involved with?

Yes! Huntington’s Disease Society of America. It’s an

organization that is fighting to find a cure for Huntington’s disease.

If you’re reading this and you want to help, you can make a

donation at www.hdsa.org.

Is there anything else you would like to say or add that we did not cover?

Just a huge thank you to all the soap fans that have continued to be so supportive after my GH departure. Thank you for all the tweets, comments, and messages! You truly are the most loyal fans in town.

“Either Way” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Briana Lane, follow her on Instagram.