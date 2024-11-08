Interview: bodie talks about his new music and the digital age

Artist bodie. Photo Courtesy of bodie.

Artist bodie chatted about his new music, his breakthrough EP “Happy to Be Here,” and being a part of the digital age.

How did you approach the song selection process for your debut EP “Happy to Be Here”?

Man… I had a folder of like 15 songs and it was honestly really hard narrowing it down. Songs like “RIP” and “whisper and the wind” were definites, but there was a handful of songs that I really loved that didn’t quite make the record.

Ultimately, I wanted this project to reflect the season of life I’ve been walking through over the past year or so, and these 5 songs felt the most cozy together.

What’s your favorite song on there and why?

I could honestly go down the list and give you an answer why each of the 5 songs are my favorite…

I just got home from my first headline tour a few days ago and singing these songs night after night really breathed new life on the songs for me. I truly can’t pick a favorite. They are all so special to me for different (and similar) reasons.

Sonically, they capture a fresh new vibe while still honoring my “old” sound. Thematically, these songs truly tell a story of the journey I’ve gone through in recent years of my life; navigating truth, purpose and freedom.

How does it feel to be an artist in the digital age? (Now with streaming, technology, and social media being so prevalent)

Pros: I love video / content creation so it’s been really fun exploring what it looks like to be a multi-media artist; Creativity is at an all time high; There’s limitless ways to create and express my art; Things are so accessible and interactive.

Cons: It’s really crowded; Viral fame culture has seemingly ruined, or least created a muddy definition of what fame/notoriety is, and it’s become really confusing for fans and creators.

What do your plans for the future include?

Tons more music and shows, TV and entertainment, that’s all I’ll say for now.

Can you tell us about your co-headlining tour?

I just returned from an 11-show run across the Western US. 10 of the shows included my buddy Gio. It was a blast. Made a lot of special memories and made lots of new friends.

Which artists would you like to someday collaborate with as your dream duet choices?

Duet: Tori Kelly, Abbie Gamboa, Billie Eilish. Collaboration: Brandon Lake, Post Malone, Sueco, and Dominic Fike.

What is your advice for young and aspiring artists?

Try to sing and write every day. Record yourself, always try to improve and stay humble. Remember that you can always get better, and the journey will come with more “no’s” than “yeses.”

Identify a couple people/community that you can bounce ideas off of, build with, and trust to speak into your craft and give you advice. Always remember why you started making music in the first place.

What does the word success mean to you?

Walking in the calling that God placed on my life. Honoring my wife publicly and privately. Showing my children how to love God and love all people through our actions, words and thoughts.

His EP is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about bodie and his new music, follow him on Instagram.