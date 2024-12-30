Interview: Blake Kelley is ‘getting comfortable being uncomfortable’ as he grows as an entertainer

Blake Kelley. Photo Credit: Kim Nunneley, Hallmark Media.

Actor and model Blake Kelley chatted about being a part of Season 1 of the Hallmark reality show “Finding Mr. Christmas,” which is hosted by Jonathan Bennett and Melissa Peterman.

Byron Pulsifer once said: “Imagine, dream, and believe in yourself. With determination and belief, you will be surprised at what you accomplish.” This quote applies to Brian Kelley.

Kelley is a Texas Tech football alum, he works in sales, and he resides in Austin, Texas.

‘Finding Mr. Christmas’ experience

The reality show is now available to stream on the new streaming service Hallmark+.

The synopsis is: 10 men compete in a series of festive challenges that will showcase their acting chops and their holiday spirit. These 10 guys vie to become the next Hallmark leading man.

On being a part of “Finding Mr. Christmas” on Hallmark, he exclaimed, “It was amazing. It was my first time doing anything like that. I went into it looking at it like a true adventure. I had vacation days from work, so I said ‘why not?’ I went on it for an adventure.”

“I just took it as an adventure and thought it would be a cool experience to be on TV. At the end of it, I found something that I started to come extremely passionate about,” he noted.

“I went into it not thinking I would last long but as a competitor, as soon as I started sniffing the finish line, I thought I had a chance at winning it,” he said.

Kelley on the idea to try out for this competition

On the idea to try out for this competition, Kelley remarked, “One year before the ‘Finding Mr. Christmas’ opportunity came about, my agent got me on an audition for ‘The Bachelorette’.”

“I was told I made the cut, but right before that, I called them and apologized them for wasting their time and told them that I didn’t feel comfortable going on a dating show,” he noted.

“Then, when I found out about this family-friendly competition show, which was also going to be on Hallmark for a good-hearted network, I told my agent that I was in,” he added.

Kelley on the fan reactions and audience feedback

Kelley has been really touched by the audience feedback that he received from fans on social media this holiday season.

“That was really sweet of them to say those kind things to me; the fans have been gracious, and they have really touched my heart,” he said.

Lessons learned from this Hallmark journey

On the lessons learned from this Hallmark journey, he shared, “It taught me that the moments I get the most nervous about something — and whether I should do those things or not — end up being the most rewarding things that I have ever done in my life.”

“It is all about getting comfortable being uncomfortable. I am understanding that the things that make me the most uncomfortable will most likely end up being the most rewarding things, if I stick to them,” he acknowledged.

Kelley on the ‘Mr. December’ calendar photoshoot with the dog as his co-star

A proud moment for him included being a part of the “Mr. December” calendar photo shoot with a dog as his co-star.

Blake Kelley posing with a dog for the ‘Mr. December’ calendar. Photo Credit: Wes and Alex

“I was so surprised, and I was very happy because I love dogs,” he exclaimed.

Literally, his reaction was priceless the moment he found out that his Hallmark co-star was going to be a canine.

Blake Kelley posing with a dog for the ‘Mr. December’ calendar. Photo Credit: Wes and Alex

Kelley on Tyler Hynes

This episode featured Hallmark fan-favorite actor Tyler Hynes as a mentor to help out the finalists.

“I was constantly starstruck every single day because they were always bringing in somebody that I had seen on TV, and Tyler was just so awesome.”

“I love Tyler Hynes; he is really cool and a genuine person. Tyler’s fans are so incredibly dedicated,” he added.

Tyler Hynes. Photo Credit: Ricardo Hubbs, Hallmark Media

Aside from Tyler Hynes, other Hallmark special guests throughout the season included B.J. Britt, Brooke D’Orsay, Erin Cahill, Rachel Boston, Ali Liebert, dancer and choreographer Witney Carson, and Nikki DeLoach. “Every single guest was wonderful,” he admitted.

Kelley on the talent portion of the show

In the talent portion of the show, Kelley shared that he enjoyed two-stepping with a Hallmark fan. “That was so great. Hopefully, it was as memorable for her as it was for me,” he said.

Blake Kelley dancing with a Hallmark fan. Photo Credit: Kim Nunneley, Hallmark Media.

Kelley subsequently aced a surprise interview that was conducted by Keltie Knight, a co-host of “E! News” as he allowed his personality to shine.

Episode 7 features a cameo from a special person in Kelley’s life

A poignant moment was in the seventh episode of “Finding Mr. Christmas,” which featured a cameo appearance from a special person in his life (no spoilers here).

“That was such an emotional moment,” he recalled. “Being an athlete and former football player, they teach us to suppress your feelings, so you don’t look weak; however, when that special person came on there, I utterly lost it.”

“We had been on the show for a month and a half at this point, and I had been so far away from anybody, so to see that special person in my life there was just awesome,” he added.

Blake Kelley and Witney Carson. Photo Credit: Kim Nunneley, Hallmark Media.

If that weren’t enough, this was the episode where he shared dancing scenes with Witney Carson as his partner.

Kelley on ‘Finding Mr. Christmas’ inaugural winner Ezra Moreland

On the brotherhood that he developed with “Finding Mr. Christmas” winner Ezra Moreland, Kelley stated, “The brotherhood was awesome. Ezra and I are very alike. We both played sports, we are big into football, and we are smalltown country guys.”

Blake Kelley and Ezra Moreland. Photo Credit: Kim Nunneley, Hallmark Media.

“Initially, we looked at each other as threats in the competition, and slowly but surely over the series, we became true brothers, and now, we talk all the time. That dynamic hasn’t faded away, and it’s still there,” Kelley acknowledged.

Ezra Moreland. Photo Credit: David Owen Strongman.

“Also, getting to meet Ezra’s sister, Barbara Moreland, on the show was cool too! She is so great, and a lovely person,” Kelley added.

Stage of his life

Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, Kelley revealed, “Growth.”

“It still feels like an adventure. I know I am trying to get better at acting. I am taking classes, and I don’t know where this path will lead me. To me, that is more exciting than anything.”

“I am trying to be better as a person, and I am trying to be better as a dog dad,” he added.

Kelley on meeting Reba McEntire

Kelley shared that it was the thrill of a lifetime to meet and talk to country queen Reba McEntire.

“That was another starstruck moment and it was so cool,” he admitted. “I am very grateful to Melissa Peterman for facilitating this moment. Reba complimented me on my thick accent, and we just laughed about that.”

“When I told Reba where I was from Texas, she told me she knew exactly where that was. I will remember that moment forever, especially since she is such a superstar. Reba was just so awesome,” he exclaimed.

Future plans

“Right now, I am still working my sales job, but I am doing acting and improv classes in Austin, Texas.”

“I am signed with an agent now in Los Angeles, and they are constantly sending me modeling gigs and auditions. I will do anything and everything I can get. I am going to chase this dream wholeheartedly,” he explained.

“I just love the art of acting; it is very intriguing and it is very fun to me. I enjoy wholeheartedly morphing into a character, and form that character around me. I just love the art of the craft,” he admitted.

Superpower of choice

If Kelley were to have any superpower, it would be “to be able to talk to dogs.”

“I also love people, so I would love to be able to speak every language on the planet, especially when I travel to different places,” he said.

“Both of these would be cool superpowers,” he revealed.

Success

On his definition of the word success, Kelley said, “Success, to me, means knowing that I made my family happy and proud. Laying my head on the pillow at night knowing that I gave my full effort.”

“I don’t think you can label success in a monetary amount or in a number of followers and likes, it is being content with your decisions and knowing that I am being the man that I was raised to be and also the man that makes my family proud,” he elaborated.

Message for his fans

For his fans, Kelley expressed, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all of the love and support. It takes a lot to put yourself out there and to be that vulnerable, especially in front of room of people and in front of the world.”

“So, for all the messages and fanmail I’ve gotten, thank you so much,” he said, effusively.

“Thank for sticking with me, rocking with me, and making me feel comfortable and making me feel more motivated to do this. It makes you see the good side of people; it really does,” Kelley concluded.

