Interview: Autumn Reeser talks about ‘The Wedding Veil Unveiled’ on the Hallmark Channel

Acclaimed actress Autumn Reeser chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about starring in “The Wedding Veil Unveiled” on the Hallmark Channel.

This new original film will premiere on Saturday, February 12 on Hallmark, as part of the network’s “Loveuary” programming event. “I am really excited about this film,” she said. “I think it’s going to be a beautiful movie, I really do. It’s very romantic.”

Reeser stars alongside such actors as Alison Sweeney, Lacey Chabert, and Paolo Bernardini.

“The Wedding Veil Unveiled” is the second installment of an enchanting new trilogy about three college friends who share a 19th-century wedding veil said to bring whoever possesses it, true love.

Reeser shared that she loved filming this movie in both Bulgaria and Italy. “It was really magical,” she said. “It was a dream come true filming in Venice.”

Synopsis of ‘The Wedding Veil Unveiled’

A few months after Avery’s (Lacey Chabert) wedding, Chicago-based professor Emma (Autumn Reeser) travels to Italy to teach the history of American art. While there, she uses her free time to research the provenance of the veil, which leads her to the colorful island town of Burano, famed for its exquisitely handcrafted lace.

On her way to the island, she encounters a handsome man (Paolo Bernardini) who offers help but Emma, who is still processing the end of a long-distance relationship, declines.

Her search leads to the oldest shop on the island, where the owner responds

exuberantly to the veil. Emma doesn’t understand Italian but thankfully, the man she met earlier shows up and can translate. She learns his name is Paolo and his grandmother is the shop owner. He explains that the veil shares a special connection to his family, who had thought it was destroyed.

Paolo and Emma decide to work together to unravel the century-old mystery of how the long-lost veil made its way from Italy to a shop in San Francisco, California. As they spend time together and Paolo helps Emma to let go and embrace the beauty of Italy, they begin falling for each other.

As Emma prepares to return to Chicago, she isn’t sure she can handle another long-distance relationship, but the veil and its legend may have other plans.

Reeser is drawn to her character, Emma, since she is a “skeptical romantic.” “Emma has been burned in love but she still has hope,” she said. “The truth of who she is is a romantic, she loves love.”

The digital age

On being an actress in the digital age, she responded, “It isn’t very different from when it was before. I am here to tell stories regardless of what platform those are on.”

“There are so many platforms these days, which is amazing, they give actors more opportunities, and more avenues for more stories to be told,” she added.

‘The 27-Hour Day’

She enjoyed being a part of “The 27-Hour Day” where she starred opposite Andrew Walker. The movie earned a favorable review from Digital Journal. “That was really special since it was my first time executive producing so to be a part of a project from development to production was really incredible,” she said.

“Andrew Walker is lovely. He is a really good man and a good person. He is very present and he has tons of energy. He has so many things going and he can balance a lot at once,” she said about her luminous co-star.

‘Entourage’

Reeser played the role of Lizzie Grant in the hit HBO series “Entourage.”

On being a part of “Entourage,” she said, “That was quite an experience. It really was. I loved playing my character. I learned a lot from Lizzie, she was so strong and clear.”

She had great words about Kevin Connolly. “Although I didn’t have many scenes with him, I just did a podcast with him and he is lovely. He just had a new baby,” she said.

Christmas Con 2021

This past December, she was a part of Christmas Con in New Jersey. “It was lovely,” she admitted. “It was really special and incredible to meet everyone. I felt the love from everyone and it reassures me that the work I do makes a difference.”

If she were to have any superpower, she revealed that it would be “healing.” “The world is deeply in need of healing,” she explained.

Each day, she is motivated as an actress “to be part of the healing for the world” and “to uplift, to enlighten, and to bring more love.” “I think of these movies as medicine for people. Life is really challenging right now, and people need a place to go to rest their weary hearts and minds,” she said.

Success

On her definition of the word success as “showing up in service.”

For her fans, she concluded about “The Wedding Veil Unveiled,” “It’s a magical Italian romance.”

