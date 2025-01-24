Connect with us

Interview: Asher Angel is in the ‘dance between pain and resilience’

Pop star and Disney actor Asher Angel chatted about his new music, which included his new single and music video for “alternate ending.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Asher Angel
Asher Angel. Photo Credit: King Lawrence.
Asher Angel. Photo Credit: King Lawrence.

Pop star and Disney actor Asher Angel chatted about his new music, which included his new single and music video for “alternate ending.”

Margaret Mead once said: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” This quote applies to Asher Angel.

New single ‘alternate ending’

On his new single “alternate ending,” Angel remarked, “I wrote alternative ending following the ending of a relationship where the other person was not honest with how they were feeling, and what they were looking for.”

Music video concept

On the concept for the song’s music video, Angel revealed, “The concept of the music video for ‘alternate ending’ was to share a piece of myself. I wanted to paint a picture of the highs and lows of my last relationship.”

Future plans

Regarding his future plans, he shared, “I am going to continue to release new music, hopefully, I will go tour, and meet my fans face to face.”  

Best advice that he has ever been given

On the best advice that he has ever been given, he stated, “Just say ‘yes.’ Keep showing up – because hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard.”

The digital age

On being a recording artist in the digital age, Angel said, “The truth is that its all I have every known. It’s the generation I grew up in.” 

“I recognize the social media can have a negative impact on people that have to deal with keyboard haters who spread negativity. As a result, I choose to spread love and positivity,” he explained.

Advice for young and emerging artists

For young and aspiring artists, Angel said, “I consider myself a young, emerging artist so it’s hard for me to give advice, but I would say keep going, be consistent.” 

“If you love what you do, it will show and shine through,” he added.

Career-defining moments

When asked about his career-defining moments, Angel responded, “I really feel like I am continually growing and in order to grow you have to suffer through some hardships, and work your way through that to become a stronger, more mature version of yourself.” 

“That’s my goal – to keep working at being a better version of what I was yesterday,” he added.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he disclosed, “The dance between pain and resilience.”

Success

Regarding his definition of the word success, he expressed, “Success means not being scared to fail.”

Closing thoughts on the new music

For his fans and listeners, he remarked, “I am finally in a place where I have the confidence and support to speak my truth. To write from the heart.” 

“This collection of new music is just that,” he admitted. “It is my experience, for better or worse.” 

“I believe, in my heart, that my experiences and vulnerability is something that so many other people can connect with as they have likely had similar situations,” Angel concluded.

“alternate ending” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about pop singer-songwriter Asher Angel, follow him on Instagram.

