Interview: Actress Colleen Foy talks about ‘Blonde’ on Netflix, ‘Station 19,’ and Tracee Ellis Ross

Colleen Foy. Photo Courtesy of Colleen Foy

Actress Colleen Foy chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about being a part of “Blonde” on Netflix and “Station 19.” Foy also listed Tracee Ellis Ross as her dream acting partner in the industry.

‘Blonde’ on Netflix

Foy is featured opposite Ana de Armas, Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, and Julianne Nicholson in the 2022 feature Netflix film “Blonde,” which is writer and director Andrew Dominik’s fictionalized chronicle of the life of Marilyn Monroe. “‘Blonde’ was great,” she exclaimed. “We filmed it before the pandemic so it was the last taste of business. It was filmed at a really fantastic facility, it was like a time capsule and we got to explore that a little bit. That was pretty fantastic.”

In this eagerly awaited film, produced by Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, she plays a psychiatric nurse who takes care of Marilyn’s mother. “To see Ana de Armas’ work up close was really something else. She nailed the role of Marilyn, her voice and her mannerisms were something to watch,” Foy said.

‘Station 19’

Foy is perhaps best known for her multi-season arc as Inara, on the ABC series “Station 19.” “That was one of my favorite jobs ever,” she said. “I did 14 episodes and it was great to go in regularly and see the people that I worked with for over a year.”

“My character had so many developments and that was a dream come true for me, really,” she added. “My character even got to fall in love, which was so great. Who doesn’t love that? I had the time of my life on ‘Station 19’.”

‘There Will Be Blood’

Within the first year of moving to Los Angeles, Colleen made her feature film debut in director Paul Thomas Anderson’s acclaimed drama “There Will Be Blood,” in which she played the adult Mary Sunday opposite Daniel Day Lewis’s Daniel Plainview character. “That was so surreal. It was the first film that I ever did, and it was huge,” she said. “It felt like I dropped into another time. To be part of anything associated with Daniel Day-Lewis and Paul Thomas Anderson feels like I hit the jackpot.”

In television animation, Colleen co-starred in the “Ever After High” series, playing Holly O’Hair, the daughter of Rapunzel. Her additional television series credits include “9-1-1: Lonestar,” “Bones,” “Castle,” “The Client List,” “Criminal Minds,” “Tacoma FD,” and she has recurred on “The Bold and the Beautiful,” Sundance’s “This Close,” and CBS All Access’ “Strange Angel.”

Tracee Ellis Ross

Foy listed Tracee Ellis Ross as her dream acting partner in life. “I just think Tracee is so fantastic,” she said. “When I watch her on anything, I will literally pause. Her talent and her understanding of comedy are otherworldly. I would love to do even do extra work for her just to be in her orbit, but I would love to someday do a scene with her.

The digital age

On being an actress in the digital age, Foy said, “It’s unique. Due to streaming and digital networks, there is a lot more content. It feels like a unique skillset since it allows you to be on top of your character arc. It’s challenging and unique and it allows for more programming and for more opportunities and more voices that get to be storytellers, which opens our minds and what is represented on TV.”

Foy concluded about “Blonde” on Netflix, “With ‘Blonde,’ I want people to understand how common mental health challenges are and when watching one of the greatest actresses of all time (Marilyn Monroe) battle with mental illness perhaps people can have a softening around their own challenges and seek help, the way we all wish that Marilyn sought help.”

