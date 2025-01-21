Interview: Actor Johann Urb is ‘finding his purpose and serving others’

Johann Urb. Photo Credit: Lucie Kanehl

Johann Urb is a man of many talents: actor, relationship coach, and spiritual teacher. He opened up about his latest endeavors, and finding his purpose.

American track and field legend Jesse Owens once said: “We all have dreams. But in order to make dreams come into reality, it takes an awful lot of determination, dedication, self-discipline, and effort.” This quote applies to Johann Urb.

Daily motivations

On his daily motivations, Urb said, “For me, right now, what motivates me is the work I am doing now. I am serving people; I am helping people become sovereign in their power. I am doing what I was put on this planet to do.”

“I am helping people to remember that it’s not about the outside; the solutions are always inside. Also, how to connect to that part of ourselves where draw that power. I want to help people regulate their nervous systems,” he said.

“I started practicing meditation at the very young age of 14,” he admitted. “I want to help people to sustainably empower themselves every single day, even if they are just doing five minutes of breathwork, mindfulness, or gratitude.”

“That is such an incredible tool for people, especially to know that you are in charge of your nervous system and the way you perceive and make meaning of the world,” he said.

“Back in my youth, I struggled a lot with depression, anxiety, bullying and social anxiety,” he noted. “I wish I would have known all these things back then, so now, it has become my passion to spread these things far and wide, which I am doing. As a result, I am the happiest I’ve ever been.”

Urb on finding his purpose and feeling joyous

“I feel like I have a purpose and I am having so much fun,” he underscored. “I get this immediate gratification whenever I can help people feel empowered and joyous.”

“I am helping create a ripple effect in the world, where they will touch other people’s lives, and they will keep spreading that love and joy. That’s what keeps me going, and it makes me just want to do more of what I am doing now. That is such an incredible feeling,” he elaborated.

“My courses are going great,” he exclaimed. “We just finished our second ‘Pyramid Breath Method’ teacher training course. Now, there are hundreds of people out there that are trained in the method, and they are teachers themselves. I have Level 2 coming up this summer.”

Urb on his course on ‘Co-Devotion’

Urb remarked, “We are doing a course on ‘Co-Devotion,’ and how to communicate in a way through ruptures, contractions and difficult moments, and create more intimacy, safety and connection. I think every single person on this planet needs this desperately.”

“The nice thing is even if people are single, they can learn these tools to actually make other people feel safer,” he added.

For more information on his upcoming course on “Co-Devotion,” click here.

‘Hollywood Dirt’ firm

Urb recalled doing “Hollywood Dirt,” which was the debut feature film on the Passionflix network. It was directed by Tosca Musk from a screenplay by Joany Kane. Urb starred opposite Emma Rigby as his female lead.

“I believe that was the very first movie that Tosca Musk shot, so it was cool to be in the first one,” he said.

“This film was a lot of fun and a really transformational experience. One thing I loved about that project was that it was female-led.”

“I’ve learned that when women are in charge, there is so much appreciation and so much understanding. Women know how to appreciate men, so you felt very supported and loved in this movie. It was a really good experience,” he elaborated.

“Emma Rigby is such a talented actress; she was very giving, and we had a magical connection on that film,” he admitted.

Mental health in the digital age

On the importance of mental health in the digital age, Urb said, “Mental health is everything. Sadly, we spend so much time on our devices, and we have a negativity bias as a human being, where we are much more prone to look at what is wrong in the world vs. what is right with the world.”

“People need to learn how to regulate their nervous systems, and how to make different types of choices in how to consume media,” he noted.

“Once you start clicking on the positive things, it is going to feed you the good things,” he said. “Erase all the ‘Negative Nancy’ things and start focusing on cat videos, happy videos, and funny videos, and then, your feed is going to give you that because they want your attention.”

“That alone is such a powerful hack for your mental health because you are not only seeing what is wrong with the world, you are seeing what is right with the world,” he revealed.

“You seeing what is funny with the world and what is cute with the world, and that is having a significant impact on our mental health,” he added.

Defining moments

On his defining moments, he remarked, “There have been so many moments. I am excited about the things I am doing now so that has been defining.”

“In acting, I had a pretty good career, and I had done some pretty big movies and worked with some incredibly talented people,” he reflected. “I was always hoping that at one point on set, I would get that feeling of being ‘exactly where I am supposed to be’ and ‘doing exactly what I was born to do’ and it never came.”

‘It wasn’t because I wasn’t working with quality people such as Tosca Musk, who is so incredible, and rather understanding that I just wasn’t yet doing myself the thing that lights me up the most. For me, it was low-grade disappointment no matter how big the job was,” he explained.

Urb continued, “When I was teaching during COVID, hearing from people how my courses have helped save their lives meant the world to me. I felt more connected to myself, connected to the divine, and to the universe; that’s when things really clicked for me. That was my jam, and I was able to get so much out of it, and I just love it. I was overflowing with all this positive energy that I had to share it.”

“I never got into acting because I wanted to be famous,” he noted. “That was never my intention. I just wanted to be of service to others… to help and to make a difference in the world, and it feels so good! I am so grateful. I feel very blessed to be able to be doing that right now.”

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Urb said, “Living my Purpose and Serving.”

“I am a living a life of success, fulfillment, and service,” he acknowledged. “Another great thing is that my wife and I are such a team. We work together and over the last 12 years we’ve been together, we are able to thrive with our relationship.”

“We have gained so many tools in how to help couples or people in relationships through some of the toughest moments. It feels good to be able to work together with my wife, and travel the world, and put on retreats, and do a lot of good,” he elaborated.

Success

Regarding his definition of the word success, Urb said, “Success, to me, is feeling like I am making a difference. Feeling good in my body and feeling in alignment with the divine.”

“Also, my service is aligned with what I do so I serve by teaching, coaching, and guiding. I am able to feel value in what I do and I ger to live a really beautiful and abundant life, and have it all, essentially,” he concluded.

American track and field running icon Steve Prefontaine once said: “To give anything less than your best, is to sacrifice the gift.” Johann Urb embodies this inspirational quote.

To learn more about actor, relationship coach, and spiritual teacher Johann Urb, follow him on Instagram.