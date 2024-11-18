Interview: Actor Colt Prattes is grateful to be in service

Colt Prattes. Photo Credit: Justin Patterson

Actor Colt Prattes of “Aladdin” is grateful to be in service. Prattes chatted about starring in “The Merry Gentlemen” on Netflix.

American track and field running legend Steve Prefontaine once said: “To give anything less than your best, is to sacrifice the gift.” This quote applies to Colt Prattes.

The movie also stars Chad Michael Murray, Britt Robertson, Hector David Jr., Marla Sokoloff, Michael Gross, Beth Broderick, Maxwell Caulfield, Marc Anthony Samuel, and Meredith Thomas among others. “It was just incredible to watch everyone work,” he admitted. “Chad, Hector, Marc, Michael and everyone was so awesome!”

The synopsis is: To save her parents’ small-town performing venue, a former big-city dancer decides to stage an all-male, Christmas-themed revue.

Peter Sullivan directed from a script by Marla Sokoloff.

Prattes on Marla Sokoloff as the screenwriter

He praised the screenplay by Marla Sokoloff. “Marla is incredible,” he exclaimed. “She wrote these characters with so much richness, depth, beauty, and care. She took a story that we all know and she turned it into something so much bigger.”

“It has a community service theme to it… about helping your family and your community. It was awesome to read the script. It was unlike anything I had ever read before.”

Prattes on his experience in ‘The Merry Gentlemen’

On being a part of “The Merry Gentlemen,” he exclaimed, “It was incredible. It was one of my favorite sets that I’ve ever been on. It was so full of joy. It was just an amazing experience. I am so excited for people to see this movie.”

Playing Troy in the film

On playing Troy, Prattes said, “Troy is almost a little cupid. He is a little sneaky and in everybody’s ear. He is almost an analogy to the movie. Troy is so much invested in his friends and he has so much more to tell, and he sees things in a different way.”

“I think there is a lot more to Troy than people give credit for,” he added.

Lessons learned from this screenplay

On the lessons learned from this screenplay, Prattes shared, “I think what I learned the most about myself is the things that I learned about Troy; it made me not want to be just the surface thing that people see.”

“It made me want to make sure that I’m always doing myself to present and be the fullest and best kind of friend that I can be to those around me, and to be in service to others,” he explained.

“As a performer that is one of the best gifts that we have: we get to be storytellers and in service to the story and in service to the audience and the community. Again, this was the most joyous set I’ve ever gotten to work on. Everything about this movie just makes me smile,” he elaborated.

Working with Peter Sullivan as director

Prattes opened up about working with Peter Sullivan as the director. “First of all, Peter has the coolest car; his car is amazing,” he admitted. “Peter was at the helm each day bringing this positive energy and joy to the way that he directs you.”

“Peter was really good at talking to actors. I loved working with Peter; he is also extremely funny,” he said.

“Even though I didn’t have any scenes with her, I was also thrilled to be on a set with Meredith Thomas. She is just amazing,” he exclaimed.

The digital age

On being a performer in the digital age, Prattes said, “It’s really exciting, especially to be a part of a team that is as well-known as Netflix.”

“It is humbling to see how many other people have come before you and laid the groundwork for us to be doing what we are doing,” he noted.

‘Aladdin’ on Broadway

Presently, Prattes plays Kassim in the “Aladdin” musical on Broadway. “I am enjoying doing that on Broadway, and right now, I am just focused on the movie ‘The Merry Gentlemen’,” he said. “I am trying to stay in the present and enjoy every minute of this.”

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Prattes revealed, “Grateful to be in service.” “It is going to be a free day mentally and emotionally, for me, to be with my family,” he said.

With the Thanksgiving holiday coming up, he is looking forward to “being able to spend a completely clear day” with his family.

“Also, we are adamant about trying to help as many people as possible,” he added.

Superpowers of choice

If he were to have any superpowers, they would be “to fly” and to “diffuse conflicts.” “Flying would be cool and awesome,” he said. “If I were to go deeper, it would be to diffuse conflict.”

Favorite motto to live by

His favorite motto is a quote by Arthur Miller: “I see man’s happiness frustrated until the time arrives when he is judged, not by what he has accumulated but by what he has given to his society.”

“That is currently what I am trying to focus on and live by,” he said.

On the best advice that he has ever been given, he remarked, “State the facts and tell the truth.”

Success

On his definition of the word success, Prattes said, “feeling comfortable and fulfilled with the choices that you’ve made.”

Closing thoughts on ‘The Merry Gentlemen’

For fans and viewers, he stated about “The Merry Gentlemen,” “I hope this movie brings people joy; that’s the main thing. I hope it gives them some good laughs. Also, I hope it gives them a sense of service, where they can pay that forward.”

