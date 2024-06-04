Interview: Academy Award winner Jon Voight talks about ‘Shadow Land’ film

Jon Voight in 'Shadow Land.' Photo Courtesy of Republic Pictures.

Oscar winner Jon Voight (“Coming Home”) chatted about his new movie “Shadow Land,” which was directed by James Bamford.

It has been in select theaters as of May 31, and it is available on digital on June 4, 2024.

Aside from Jon Voight, “Shadow Land” stars Marton Csokas, Rhona Mitra, Philip Winchester, and Sean Maguire, among others.

American businessman and author Harvey Mackay once said: “When you have a dream that you can’t let go of, trust your instincts and pursue it. But remember: Real dreams take work, They take patience, and sometimes they require you to dig down very deep. Be sure you’re willing to do that.” Jon Voight embodies this wise quote.

Synopsis of ‘Shadow Land’

The synopsis is: “Shadow Land” tells the story of former President Wainwright (Voight), who becomes haunted by dreams of an assassination plot, and discovers a conspiracy to discredit his presidency as part of an international scheme.

With the help of his trusted advisor, they embark on a mission to uncover the truth, navigating a dangerous path that could expose a global crisis, all while fighting to restore his legacy.

“Shadow Land was actually pretty exciting,” he admitted. “I enjoyed doing it and I very much enjoyed working with the director James Bamford, as well as working with Rhona Mitra and Marton Csokas. We had a wonderful cast.”

Portraying President Wainwright in ‘Shadow Land’

On playing President Wainwright, he said, “I felt comfortable in that role, especially having met a few presidents in my life, being someone who is attentive to responsibilities of the presidency and having them watched to make decisions over my lifetime.”

“There is a strong move that a president makes that affects us all. It is quite a wonderful thing, and we say, ‘thank God for this man in office’ and all that.”

Jon Voight in ‘Shadow Land.’ Photo Courtesy of Republic Pictures.

Voight on the ‘Shadow Land’ screenplay by Ian Corson

Voight praised the “Shadow Land” script by Ian Corson. “We did a lot of work on the screenplay too,” he said.

“It is just very interesting due to its subject matter, which is timely. Also, it’s a thriller so that is exciting for people… they don’t know exactly what is going to happen, and the resolve is not clear from the beginning. Then, it’s a very satisfying end, I think,” he elaborated.

‘Mercy’ movie

“Mercy” is a hostage action film starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Leah Gibson, Sebastien Roberts, and Academy Award winner Jon Voight.

Tony Dean Smith directed this thriller from a screenplay by Alex Wright.

Voight shared that he enjoyed being a part of the film “Mercy,” and working with its cast.

Jonathan Rhys Meters, Leah Gibson, and Jon Voight in ‘Mercy.’ Photo Courtesy of Paramount Movies.

Voight complimented actors Sebastien Roberts and Anthony Konechny. “Working with Anthony was great… he is terrific. “Working with Anthony was great. He is lovely, and he did a good job,” he said.

“Sebastien Roberts was great too. They all worked well together. We had a nice time with them,” he added.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, he said, “That’s an interesting thing. Of course, I really love movies. Even though I’m an older fella, I grew up like the young people today too.”

“Movies and storytelling are a big part of our life as citizens of this country,” he said. “Children growing up see storytelling, and it’s a great thing. It’s an amazing medium, and it is so young to the world, in a sense.”

“We are very fortunate to have it, I think. I am just a fan of movies as I was when I was a little kid. I still think it’s the best. Being able to see films that were done in the ‘30s and see all the history since then, is just wonderful,” he observed.

“The digital platforms give a lot of people a lot more work. There are many more opportunities out there for actors, writers, and musicians, so that’s good,” he added.

“I think I am spoiled on the big screen,” he admitted. “I like to see the big screen… the bigger the screen, the better in a sense. Of course, we have IMAX today, so it’s a big deal.”

Voight continued, “I like going to the movies and sharing that experience with other people — who you don’t know — yet you go through the experience of the film with them… You laugh in the same places, and you cry in the same places.”

“You take the thrill ride and you become some kind of a unit, and that’s a wonderful experience. This means that the human family is one, in some sense, and it’s nice to get that experience,” he said.

“When you come home and you do it on your screen (no matter how big your screen is and how good your sound system is), you are eating, distracted or interrupted, while you are watching it, so you don’t get to see the film with the same intensity that you would do in a theater,” he explained.

“When I see a film, I want to pay attention to every second… perhaps because I am an actor. I don’t want to miss anything,” he said with a sweet laugh.

‘The Outsiders’ on Broadway

Voight shared his thoughts on “The Outsiders” musical on Broadway. “My daughter Angelina [Jolie], was a part of the producing team for ‘The Outsiders’ on Broadway! I saw it recently, and I was knocked out,” he exclaimed.

“The rumble scene in the show was just unbelievable,” he noted. “All of the actors were terrific! They were great singers, dancers, and actors of the highest level. I never saw an ensemble of this caliber in my life.”

“It was just so extraordinary, and I just loved it! They deserve to win at the Tony Awards, for sure. The choreography (by the Kuperman brothers) was unbelievable. The music by Jamestown Revival and Justin Levine was great too,” he added.

“I want everyone to go and see ‘The Outsiders’ on Broadway. Holy smokes,” he exclaimed. “It’s as good as it can be. These guys have real talent, and it is throughout the cast. The whole cast is really splendid. If that is an indication of what young artists are capable of today, then we are in good shape.”

Oscar win for ‘Coming Home’

On his 1978 Oscar win for “Coming Home,” he reflected, “That is so far behind me. Of course, it was a big moment in my life. I’ve been up for four of them, and I received that one, and it’s a big night and moment.”

“I worked on that with great actors such as Bruce Dern and Jane Fonda; moreover, it was directed by the great Hal Ashby,” he said.

“The directors I’ve worked with are the final word on a film, and I’ve worked with some great ones,” he acknowledged.

“Hal Ashby didn’t win the Academy Award for directing that one, so that was a shock. I guess it was my time to get an award, and I got it. I am very grateful for it,” he said, effusively.

“That same night, Laurence Olivier was given a Lifetime Achievement Award (“for his fully body of work and for the unique achievements of his entire career and his lifetime of contribution to the art of film”), and he was my idol. When I was young, I understood what he was doing, and he was an indication that I had some talent too,” he elaborated.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, “The world is in turmoil and in need of leadership and prayer. I am focused on that to see what I might contribute to that area like most of us. Prayer is a big part of it too.”

Superpower of choice

Voight revealed that his superpower of choice would be “having the insight into the truth.”

“I would love to have all the things that the Marvel characters would have such as Superman’s abilities,” he said. “My heroes are the great saints.”

Success

On his definition of the word success, Voight said, “Success would be to be a truly good man. That would be successful to me: a good father and a good man. I’ve made mistakes in those realms so that’s what it would be: on the side of good continuously and to have some courage and some peace of mind.”

Jon Voight in ‘Shadow Land.’ Photo Courtesy of Republic Pictures.

Closing thoughts on ‘Shadow Land’

For his fans and viewers, he remarked about “Shadow Land,” “I am excited for the audience to go on the ride with us in this film. Nobody should tell them what the ending is…”

“The fans should go on the ride and see where they stand as this thing is going on. It will be a satisfying conclusion for them, and they will be glad they saw it. ‘Shadow Land’ is a satisfying ride,” he concluded.

Jon Voight in ‘Shadow Land.’ Photo Courtesy of Republic Pictures.

To learn more about Academy Award-winning actor Jon Voight, follow him on Twitter (X), Facebook, and check out his IMDb page.