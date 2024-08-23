Ingrid Michaelson discusses her new album ‘For the Dreamers,’ and ‘The Notebook’ musical

Ingrid Michaelson. Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez

Singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson chatted about her new studio album “For the Dreamers” and writing the music for “The Notebook” musical on Broadway.

“I wanted to make a record that is the antithesis of everything in the world right now,” she said about her inspiration to do this album. “There are a lot of jazz-influenced sounds on the record.”

“I just wanted to make something quiet, introspective, soothing, familiar, and nostalgic. I’ve been listening to a lot of old songs from yesteryears,” she explained.

“Coming out from ‘The Notebook,’ the musical that I wrote, I have been listening to the ‘Great American Songbook’ classics of Frank Sinatra, Cole Porter, and Judy Garland… and that inspired me to make a record like that. It felt like it fit my vibe, and it’s where I am right now.”

“I wanted to make something that I would enjoy, and this is obviously for people to listen to, otherwise I wouldn’t make it,” she noted.

“I think it’s really important to love and find real value in what you are making. I really adore this record; it’s not flashy, it’s not loud, and I just love it so much and I am so proud of it. I hope people find their way to it,” she elaborated.

Michaelson noted that writing the music of “The Notebook” for the last seven years of her life is “one of the most monumental things” that she has ever done. “I am so proud of it,” she admitted.

Tuesday, August 27th performance following ‘The Notebook’ show

“The Notebook” musical is directed by Michael Greif and Schele Williams, and it features music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson, a book by Bekah Brunstetter, and choreography by Katie Spelman.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Michaelson will be performing her new music post-show of “The Notebook” at the Schoenfeld Theatre in New York City. “I think it’s going to be fun because I am going to be bridging both entities together,” she said.

“After everyone has experienced ‘The Notebook,’ I would get to come out and I would guide them into these newer songs,” she said.

“I like the idea of people in the audience being able to connect that music to me; that is just a really fun experience for people and for me too,” she added.

Bekah Brunstetter. Photo Credit: Heather Gershonowitz.

Working with Bekah Brunstetter

Bekah Brunstetter was nominated for “Best Book of a Musical” for “The Notebook.”

On working with Brunstetter, Michaelson said, “Bekah is incredible. We met early on in the process, and we immediately fell in love with each other.”

“We really wanted both the music and the book to feel like seamless transitions,” Michaelson said. “There is no ego there with Bekah, and we both respect each other so much, and we feed into each other’s creativity in a really amazing way.”

“I want to do a million more projects with Bekah. I just love her so much,” she exclaimed.

Michaelson praised the entire “The Notebook” cast for being “amazing,” especially Dorian Harewood and Maryann Plunkett for their Tony-nominated performances as the Older Noah and Older Allie respectively. “Everyone is just incredible,” she noted.

Maryann Plunkett and Dorian Harewood in ‘The Notebook’ on Broadway. Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes.

Michaelson also complimented actor Charlie Webb, who performs as a swing, and as an understudy for Younger Noah and the characters Johnny and Fin. “I love Charlie; he is so great,” she said.

Favorite song on the new album: ‘Backyard’

Michaelson listed the closing track “Backyard” as her personal favorite song on the album.

“The idea of the song is ‘everything you need is within you,’ which is such a difficult concept and something I can’t grab all the time but my little inner songwriter comes out to remind me of things that I have trouble with,” she elaborated.

“So, a lot of the songs on the record are thematically wrapped around the concept of ‘you are enough.’ It makes you conjure thoughts of my childhood backyard,” she added.

“I am feeling a lot of nostalgia these days, and I wanted to put that out on the record,” she acknowledged.

Ingrid Michaelson. Photo Credit: Rebecca J Michelson

Stage of her life

On the title of the current chapter of her life, Michaelson said, “New Beginnings.”

“‘The Notebook’ took up so much of my time and my life, and now, this record is out. I am very excited for it. I think new things are coming. All things brings new things, and there is a lot of really good energy,” she elaborated.

The digital age

On being an artist in the digital age, Michaelson said, “I miss the analog days.”

“I’ve always been in the digital age; I was discovered through MySpace,” she admitted. “I can’t speak to what it was like before but streaming is difficult. It can be wonderful but the monetary part of it is a real downside. It is exciting that people are buying vinyl again.”

“With social media, Instagram, and TikTok, you can reach people across the world that you wouldn’t have been able to do so 15 or 20 years ago,” she said. “I am still learning the social media world.”

Dream duet choice in music: Michael Bublé

Michaelson listed Michael Bublé as her dream duet choice in music. “I love Christmas so much, so I would love to write an original Christmas song with him and duet it with him,” she said.

“I would love to throw that out into the universe, and that would be a Christmas miracle,” she said with a sweet laugh.

Superpower of choice

If she were to have any superpower, it would be to “time travel.”

Success

On her definition of success, Michaelson said, “Health, and health of my loved ones. Also, to be able to take care of my family and loved ones, financially, and to have joy in my life.”

“Obviously, people loving my music, streaming my songs, buying my records, and coming to ‘The Notebook,’ are success in my professional world,” she said.

“A successful life is one that is healthy and full of family, friends, and joy,” she acknowledged.

Closing thoughts on the new album ‘For the Dreamers’

For fans and listeners, Michaelson remarked about her new album, “If people are looking for something to let themselves breathe, unwind, and feel peace, then they should listen to this record. This album is meant to be played as a hug. It’s an emotional support record.”

“Also, when people come and see ‘The Notebook,’ I hope they feel alive, and feel what it means to be a human, and all the feelings and emotions that go into that,” she said.

“Hopefully, they will feel compelled and reach out to someone that they love and connect with people. I hope people remember that we are all in this together,” she concluded.

“For the Dreamers” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Ingrid Michaelson, check out her official website, and follow her on Instagram.