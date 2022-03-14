Connect with us

Inaugural 90s Con is held at the Hartford Convention Center

The inaugural 90s Con was held at the Hartford Convention Center in Hartford, Connecticut, from March 11 to 13, 2022.

Published

Neve Campbell. Photo Courtesy of Neve Campbell

Talent

The lineup of talent featured Neve Campbell, Melissa Joan Hart, Caroline Rhea, Beth Broderick, Nate Richert, Jenna Leigh Green, TLC’s T-Boz and Chilli, the Lawrence brothers (Joey Lawrence, Matthew Lawrence, and Andrew Lawrence), Holly Marie Combs, Brian Krause, Lori Beth Denberg, Christopher Lloyd, Reginald VelJohnson, Jo Marie Payton, Kellie Williams, Darius McCrary, Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, Trina McGee, Will Friedle, Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Joey Fatone, Omri Katz, Vinessa Shaw, Jason Marsden, Kimberly J. Brown, Jim Cummings, Mara Wilson, Lisa Jakub, Tony Lucca, Chasen Hampton, Nikki DeLoach, Deedee Magno Hall, Damon Pampolina, Jennifer McGill, Lindsey Alley, Dave Coulier, Scott Weinger, Andrea Barber, and Candace Cameron Bure.

These celebrities participated in autograph signings with the fans, as well as selfies and professional photo ops, and panel discussions, all while throwback ’90s music was playing in the background.

Panels

Over the course of three days, it featured stimulating panels that were hosted by Christy Carlson Romano​. Friday’s panels included the “Mickey Mouse Club” and “All That,” while Saturday kicked off with a “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” panel, followed by “Lawrence Brothers/Mrs. Doubtfire” and a “Cosplay Contest” that was hosted by Caroline Rhea with such special guest judges as Lacey Chabert, Kimberly J. Brown and Kellie Williams. Saturday continued with panels on “Charmed,” “Boy Meets World,” and “Full House.”

Sunday concluded with such panels as “Family Matters,” “Back to the Future,” a “90s Trivia Showdown,” “TLC/Backstreet Boys/NSYNC,” “Party of Five,” and “Hocus Pocus/Halloweentown.”

“The 90s Con was every 90s fan dream. The celebrities were all so friendly. It was such a great feeling of nostalgia,” Jillian Onorato remarked.

“I had an amazing time at 90s Con. I loved meeting everyone,” exclaimed Gina Johnny Morgan, fan and attendee.

To learn more about the 2022 90s Con and other That’s 4 Entertainment events, visit their official website.

90s Con, Connecticut, Convention, Hartford, Neve campbell
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

