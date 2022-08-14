Connect with us

The daytime drama community mourns the loss of actress Robyn Griggs

Markos Papadatos

Published

Robyn Griggs. Photo Credit: Steve Stoltzfus
Robyn Griggs was known for her acting work in such defunct daytime dramas as “Another World” and “One Life to Live.”

She passed away on August 13, 2022, at the age of 49 after losing her battle with Stage 4 cancer.

Her passing was announced via her publicist on her Facebook page yesterday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles and challenges on social media. Last month, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. She had entered hospice a few days prior.

Griggs last chatted with Digital Journal back in November of 2020.

For anybody who was battling cancer, Griggs had offered these inspiring words: “Stay positive. Remember everyone is battling something, this does not define you but makes you appreciate so much more. Remember you have people to help with the emotional aspect. Cry, let it out. Do not believe what statistics you read, every person with cancer has a different situation. Optimism will help you more than you know.”

Emmy winner Gregori J. Martin (showrunner of “The Bay”) fondly remembered Griggs. “Robyn, what a sweet woman. With a positive spirit despite her ongoing hardship and battle with cancer. She played the most memorable Maggie Cory on ‘Another World.’ A talented actress who brought so much spunk to the part, she’ll be missed by many,” Martin expressed.

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 18,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

