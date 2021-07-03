Imagine Dragons release remarkable new single ‘Wrecked’

Imagine Dragons. Photo by Neil Krug

Grammy award-winning rock group Imagine Dragons released their new single “Wrecked” via KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records. Digital Journal has the scoop.

The song was co-penned by lead singer Dan Reynolds, Wayne Sermon, Ben McKee, and Daniel Platzman, and it was subsequently produced by Imagine Dragons. It was mixed in Spatial Audio.

Dan Reynolds allows his crisp vocals to shine on this track. The song is poignant and it tugs at the heartstrings.

This tune is a powerhouse and an honest outpouring about grief, loss, and moving forward. Reynolds started writing the song shortly after he lost his sister-in-law, Alisha Durtschi Reynolds, to cancer. It is evident that Dan Reynolds’s vulnerability in this song is the listener’s reward.

“Wrecked” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It garners two thumbs up.