Imagine Dragons joined by special guests at their Los Angeles concert

The Grammy award-winning rock group Imagine Dragons was joined by special guests on their Saturday night stop at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena.

Imagine Dragons performing live in Los Angeles
Imagine Dragons performing live in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Ty Arnold.
On March 14, 2022, the Grammy award-winning rock group Imagine Dragons was joined by special guests on their Saturday night stop at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena.

J.I.D, a Grammy-nominated, East Atlanta-based rapper signed to J. Cole’s Interscope Records venture, Dreamville Records, joined the band on their No. 1 single “Enemy.”

In addition, their fans were treated to a surprise appearance by It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’s Rob McElhenny and Kate Olson for “Follow You.” The real-life couple also starred in the music video for the song.

On Friday, March 11, Imagine Dragons released “Bones,” the first brand new music from their forthcoming release, “Mercury – Act 2.” 

“Bones” is featured in the first teaser trailer from the highly anticipated third season of the Emmy-nominated drama The Boys on Amazon Prime Video.

“Bones” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

For a complete list of Imagine Dragons’ tour dates, check out their official website.

Read More: The Imagine Dragons concert at UBS Arena garnered a favorable review from Digital Journal.

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

