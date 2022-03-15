Imagine Dragons joined by special guests at their Los Angeles concert

Imagine Dragons performing live in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Ty Arnold.

On March 14, 2022, the Grammy award-winning rock group Imagine Dragons was joined by special guests on their Saturday night stop at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena.

J.I.D, a Grammy-nominated, East Atlanta-based rapper signed to J. Cole’s Interscope Records venture, Dreamville Records, joined the band on their No. 1 single “Enemy.”

In addition, their fans were treated to a surprise appearance by It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’s Rob McElhenny and Kate Olson for “Follow You.” The real-life couple also starred in the music video for the song.

On Friday, March 11, Imagine Dragons released “Bones,” the first brand new music from their forthcoming release, “Mercury – Act 2.”

“Bones” is featured in the first teaser trailer from the highly anticipated third season of the Emmy-nominated drama The Boys on Amazon Prime Video.

