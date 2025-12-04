Hunter McVey talks about starring in ‘9-1-1 Nashville’ on ABC

Hunter McVey in '9-1-1 Nashville' on ABC. Photo Credit: Disney, Jake Giles Netter.

Actor Hunter McVey chatted about starring as Blue Bennings in “9-1-1 Nashville” on ABC.

Albert Einstein once said: “Strive not to be a success, but rather to be of value.” This quote applies to Hunter McVey.

The synopsis of this new procedural drama TV series is: Heroic first responders and their family sagas of power and glamour in one of America’s most diverse and dynamic cities (Nashville).

‘9-1-1 Nashville’ experience

On his experience on the show, McVey remarked, It has been the coolest and most fulfilling experience of my life.”

“It has taught me more about myself than I ever would’ve thought. I feel like the luckiest man in the world when I go to work every single day,” he said.

Playing Blue Bennings

McVey is drawn to playing Blue Bennings for several reasons.

“What I like most about Blue is that he is figuring life out like the rest of us. He is a newbie, and he is not scared to fail,” he said.

“Blue has a lot of qualities that I admire in a man. He cares a lot about his loved ones, very loyal and takes care of the people he loves. Blue is okay with making a fool out of himself to better the lives of others,” he elaborated.

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, at a time when streaming, technology and social media are so prevalent, McVey said, “I don’t know what it was like to be an actor before it, so I can’t really answer that question to the best of my ability, but I sure am having a lot of fun being an actor in the digital age right now!”

Daily motivations as an actor

On his daily motivations as an actor, McVey shared, “The 200-person production crew, and all the blood, sweat, and tears that 9-1-1 Nashville’s team puts into our work every single day.”

“People who put their entire life’s work into providing entertainment, excitement, and giving people a chance to escape and enjoy. It is something that is much bigger than myself, and I am just happy to be a part of it,” he elaborated.

“Their effort makes me want to do my part and put my 110 percent effort in every single day,” he added.

Hunter McVey in ‘9-1-1 Nashville.’ Photo Credit: Disney, Art Streiber.

Lessons learned from the ‘9-1-1 Nashville’ screenplay

On the lessons learned from the “9-1-1 Nashville” screenplay, McVey reflected, “I think it’s taught me that if you believe in yourself and give something 110 percent effort, you can accomplish more things than you realize.”

Advice for young and emerging actors

For young and aspiring actors, he said, “I’m probably the wrong guy to be giving advice to actors as I just recently became one!”

“If anyone was looking for a word of advice, it would just be to believe in yourself, and you can accomplish anything that you set your mind to,” he noted.

“People have a lot more power, capability and skill than they realize. So don’t be scared to put yourself out there and make a change to do something that you want to do,” he elaborated.

Favorite mottos to live by

On his favorite mottos to live by, McVey revealed, “One that has always stuck with me, and that my father instilled in me at a very young age, is the following: ‘Positive thoughts equal positive outcomes, and negative thoughts equal negative outcomes.’

“It’s very simple, but I apply it to most things in my life, if not everything,” he explained.

Best advice he has ever been given

On the best advice he has ever been given, he remarked, “My grandfather — before he passed — told me there was never a point when things slowed down and that his life went by in the blink of an eye.”

“My grandfather told me to ‘enjoy every moment you can and be present in those moments.’ I think about that every day,” he added.

Superpower of choice

His superpower of choice would be “flight.” “I would love to fly,” he admitted.

Future plans

Regarding his future plans, he shared, “Just continuing to act, work on my farm, spend as much time as possible with my loved ones and in nature, and continue to build businesses that help other people.”

Success

On his definition of the word success, McVey stated, “Success means waking up every single day, healthy and excited to be alive another day.”

Closing thoughts on ‘9-1-1 Nashville’

For fans and viewers, McVey expressed, “I would say that the ‘9-1-1’ universe is crazy as heck, and I had no idea what to expect, but it has kicked me in the butt, and given me the most enjoyable and fulfilling career I have ever been a part of.”

“If they thought the first six episodes of Season 1 was crazy disasters and intense family dynamics, then buckle in, because the next 12 episodes will blow your mind,” he foreshadowed.

To learn more about Hunter McVey, follow him on Instagram.