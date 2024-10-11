Hugh Jackman to play ‘From New York, With Love’ shows at Radio City Music Hall

Connect with us

Academy Award nominee Hugh Jackman will perform his “From New York, With Love” shows at the historic Radio City Music Hall in New York.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman. Photo Credit: Guy Aroch.
Jackman announced his series of 12 performances at Radio City Music Hall. These special shows will kick off the weekend of January 24, 2025, and they will continue through select weekends in April, May, June, and July with his final shows taking place on August 15 and 16, 2025.

Jackman is also a Tony winner (“Best Actor in a Musical” for “The Boy from Oz”), as well as Grammy winner (“The Greatest Showman”) and Golden Globe recipient (for “Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy” for “Les Misérables”).

He is known worldwide for his portrayal of Wolverine in the “X-Men” movie franchise and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 

This marks his first live concert series in five years. Jackman will perform songs from some of his most iconic roles such as “The Boy From Oz,” “The Greatest Showman,” and “The Music Man,” alongside other surprises from his respected career in the entertainment business.

Jackman promises that it will be a “night of unforgettable music and performances” that will be taking place in one of New York’s most iconic venues (Radio City Music Hall).

2024 has been quite the impressive year for Jackman thanks to his critically and commercially successful action superhero film “Deadpool & Wolverine,” which set multiple box-office records.

To learn more about Hugh Jackman and “From New York, With Love,” check out the official homepage.

For more information on Hugh Jackman, follow him on Instagram.

