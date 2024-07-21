Howard Jones talks about his 2024 North American Tour and his new album

Howard Jones. Photo Credit: Simon Fowler.

British singer-songwriter Howard Jones chatted about his 2024 North American Tour, and his upcoming live album titled “Live at the O2.”

2024 North American Tour

Jones will be touring with such musical acts as ABC and Haircut 100. On the tour, “I am very excited. I can’t wait now. It’s a few weeks away, and we are gearing up for it.”

The Paramount shows

Jones revealed that he will be playing two nights this September at The Paramount in Huntington, New York (on September 1st and September 6th respectively). “The fans can expect a great show,” he said with a sweet laugh.

“We change our sets every night, so no two shows are exactly the same,” he added.

New live album

On his new live album, he said, “It will be released on August 2nd just before the tour, so I am very excited about it. We recorded it at the O2 here in London. The gig turned out really well, so the album is like a souvenir for people of the show they’ve just seen, if they want it. I am excited about that aspect of it.”

Future plans

Regarding his future plans, he revealed, “There will be a second leg of the tour, and we will do that in February and March. Then, I will be back in America in October for another opportunity for me to come out and play.”

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, he said, “My daughter, Mica, has taken over all my social media accounts, and she is doing amazingly well with that. She has brought a new life to it all, and she just knows what people want to see and what people want.”

“I think it’s important to embrace what is going on. I am even on TikTok now, and I have never been before. It’s great,” he said.

Advice for young and aspiring artists

For young and emerging artists, he said, “Keep doing what you do. Don’t be persuaded to become someone else by powerful industry people around you. It’s really important to be authentic. That is what the definition of charisma is… to be 100 percent themselves. Don’t act in a way that is being influenced by some other person.”

“It is really important to be yourself and to have confidence in that,” he reiterated. “Keep going with your ideas and your thoughts because we need you! We need great artists with original views and an original way of making music.”

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Jones stated, “Happiness.”

“I think I have another 10 to 12 years doing this,” he said. “I feel that I am finally getting to play my music in the places I’ve always wanted to play and to the audiences I’ve always wanted to play. I am finally getting there after this long time,” he acknowledged.

Success

Regarding his definition of the word success, he said, “Success is about feeling like you are contributing to the world you live in, and that you are making it a better place with the things you do, say, and act, and the way you treat people.”

“It’s not about the record sales or the chart positions that you have. If I feel like I am doing that, then I feel successful,” he added.

Closing thoughts on the tour

For his fans and listeners, Jones said, “The tour is going to be absolutely amazing. It’s a night of incredible songs and very classy acts. Nobody has seen Haircut 100 in 40 years in America… it’s a big moment to see them on stage again with their great music.”

“ABC also has sophisticated music and songs you know that are done in a cool way. Then, there’s me, and I do what I do,” he concluded.

To learn more about Howard Jones, check out his official website, and follow him on Facebook and Instagram.