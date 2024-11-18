How Kirsten Comerford came to film through resilience & collaboration

Photo courtesy of Kirsten Comerford

Breaking into the film industry is notoriously difficult, requiring immense drive and resilience. Maybe this is why many Hollywood stories begin so close to where they end. For many, it takes a leg up, a starting point that’s already close to the bright lights of the film studios, and all one needs to do is show off their talent, and they’ll be welcomed right in.

This was not the case for Kirsten Comerford. She began in St. John’s, Newfoundland, and she found her love for storytelling in the oral histories of her grandfather. “I spent a lot of time in my early years with my Poppy, who is an amazing storyteller,” Comerford recalls. “I grew up hearing stories of St. John’s during the war and all about the history of Newfoundland. These are some of my fondest moments.” This early exposure to storytelling, combined with her natural expressiveness and vivid imagination, led Comerford first to ballet, then to theater, and finally to film.

An inciting incident: the typewriter scene

“I never really had one specific moment when I thought I’m going to be an actor,” she recalls, but Comerford does remember an epiphany that set her on a particular path of excellence. It struck her in her early teens while she was already working as a stand-in and background performer on a film set in St. John’s. She found herself behind a typewriter, observing the lead actress at work.

“I was an avid journal writer at this age,” Comerford shares, “and so I spent the scene typing about how this is what I wanted to do. I wanted to act like this actress was. I still have the paper from that shoot.”

This moment can be seen as the crystallization of ambition. Comerford was an actor, but now she knew what it took to be a great actor and was determined to become one. This drive would be important, as the film industry doesn’t readily welcome outsiders.

Rising action: the challenges of a budding actor

Moving away from her close-knit Newfoundland community to a big city was a significant adjustment for Comerford. She faced the constant rejection inherent in the industry, worked late-night restaurant shifts to support her dream, and navigated an evolving landscape that increasingly emphasized social media presence alongside talent.

“The constant rejection is something that you definitely need thick skin for,” Comerford admits of her struggles with casting. “It’s important to separate yourself and who you are as a person from your art and your pursuits.” Thanks to the ambition she discovered when she was younger, Comerford found the resilience to carry on.

The turning point: a path opened by collaboration

Comerford leaned on her determination to keep moving and progressing in her career. “In my journey in the industry, I’ve worked on many sets and encountered numerous talented individuals,” she says, but she notes it was her collaboration with the great female director Roxanne Boisvert that provided the catalyst for what her career would become.

This partnership, which marked her first leading role in a film, not only resulted in three successful films but also opened further doors for Comerford. “It was extremely collaborative, and feeling like my input was valued was a pivotal moment for me in my career,” Comerford reflects. This experience has shaped her approach to the industry, emphasizing the importance of community and supporting fellow artists.

Resolution

Following her breakthrough with Boisvert, Comerford’s determination led to several notable achievements. She participated in the original workshop of the hit Broadway musical Come From Away, a show set in her home province. Additionally, she landed lead roles in multiple feature films and produced and starred in her own short film, which won the audience choice award at a comedy film festival and acted in several Lifetime TV movies.Today, Kirsten Comerford aspires to direct her own projects. “I dream of working on stories that connect with audiences and challenge the status quo,” Comerford says, dreams made possible by success that came from uncommon determination. She’s come a long way, further than most, and she still has so much left to contribute.