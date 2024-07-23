How generative AI is shaping the filmmaking industry

Photo courtesy of Zeev Farbman

Generative AI (GenAI) is driving big changes across many industries, and filmmaking is no exception. Creators and video artists are leading in the front lines of innovation and experimenting with cutting-edge AI technology.

Thus far, there has been a range of reactions to GenAI: Some creators warn that AI will take over the creative process, making it more shallow, and less interesting. There are concerns around creative ownership and the potential of disinformation with ‘deepfakes.’ As seen during the long script writers’ strike in Hollywood, many people within creative industries are nervous that AI could take their jobs.

On the other hand, there are also plenty of film and video creators who are excited about the potential for GenAI to automate and speed up the grunt work of ideation and post-production tasks. They see GenAI as empowering professionals to actualize their vision, enabling more impactful visual effects (VFX) and making it possible for low-budget teams to produce footage that would otherwise be too expensive to film.

According to Zeev Farbman, CEO of Lightricks, the visual AI software company that offers GenAI tools as part of its video and image editing apps, there are many ways by which GenAI can help filmmakers achieve their dreams.

Lightricks’ newest offering, LTX Studio, provides intuitive, AI-powered tools that generate storyboards in response to user prompts, together with tools for controlling the AI-generated output of high-quality video assets.

How creators are already using AI

Farbman notes that filmmakers are already seeing many types of value from GenAI tools.

“AI can automate some of the most time-consuming and tedious parts of production that otherwise interrupt the creative process, to free filmmakers to concentrate on the new and creative ideas they wish to actualize,” he points out.

Chief among such tedious tasks are post-production clean-up, coloring work, voiceover, and sound effects. These elements otherwise take a long time, even with existing technology.

GenAI doesn’t just assist with the technical elements of filmmaking: Farbman stresses that it aids the creative process itself, by helping with things like script generation and character development. Filmmakers are able to use GenAI to try out more ideas at lower cost, enhancing and speeding up creative ideation.

“Over the course of developing LTX Studio, we’ve been speaking with numerous creators about their needs and pain points. One of the main issues that came through was the desire for faster, more efficient tools for pre-production, which allow them to plot out their ideas and creative vision before beginning the filmmaking process,” says Farbman. “Today, they are using LTX Studio to create pitch decks or advanced storyboards, to remove friction from the ideation process and find ways to limit the number of expensive rewrites and reshoots needed.”

Another example filmmakers can utilize GenAI for is to storyboard their ideas in a more realistic way, which helps clarify the best approach for production.

“Both beginner filmmakers and experienced professionals are using generative AI to make better decisions about production questions like location, characterization, theme, and more,” Farbman notes. “For example, which location is the best fit for the mood of the piece? Few filmmakers have the resources to shoot full scenes in a range of places, but with AI they can generate a number of different scenes and then compare the results.”

AI is changing the filmmaking industry

These practical instances are just the tip of the iceberg, Farbman asserts.

He sees GenAI potentially transforming the entire industry: “It’s our belief that giving people the tools they need will lower the barriers to entry for novice creators who don’t have fully-stocked studios, extensive staff, or significant resources. With AI, more creators can realize their vision, democratizing the creative experience.”

While acknowledging current fears that some people in the industry will lose their jobs, Farbman doesn’t see it as likely. He emphasizes that AI doesn’t replace filmmakers – it’s a tool that enhances their creative capabilities, enabling them to devote more time to creative thinking, and less to tedious tasks.

“Watching the ways creators are using our AI tools, it looks like AI will open up new job possibilities within the creative process, and give creators more options for expressing and presenting their ideas,” he says.

Not a danger unto itself

Farbman validates the concerns that GenAI could be misused, but he doesn’t see that as a reason to limit access. In his view, people must be aware of the risk of fake content, and take a critical approach to whatever is pushed their way.

“It’s my opinion that AI tools aren’t dangerous unto themselves — it’s more about who is using these tools and how they are using them. The risk that people could abuse technology for their own agenda is real, and in fact, we’re already seeing that play out today,” he says. “The best way to combat this isn’t to limit the development of AI tools, because the genie is already out of the lamp and there’s no way to put it back in. People are going to use AI, whether you like it or not. What we need to do is to educate the wider public to critically question the content they’re seeing, who created it, and why. In this sense, the more that people are aware of the power of AI and what it can do, the more they’ll question the content before them.”

Farbman places GenAI in the context of a long history of technological advancements, many of which, as with most industries, were greeted with dismay before becoming absorbed into the filmmaking toolkit.

“Between 1950 and 1990, computer graphics advanced in leaps and bounds, changing the way that filmmakers produced animation and special effects,” he explains. “Those innovations made filmmaking better and stronger, not weaker. It’s the same with AI. It’s inevitable that people are scared of it now, because there’s always some anxiety around new tech, but it will soon become part of the filmmaking toolkit, helping new creators to break into the industry.”

The future of GenAI in filmmaking

Farbman points to the screening of The Second Act at the recent Cannes Film Festival as an indication of public acceptance of AI-generated film. He sees AI occupying an increasingly-prominent place in the filmmaking industry.

“Now that AI-generated imagery has arrived, creators are going to experiment with ways to apply it, ways that enhance their creativity and make their visions more compelling,” Farbman says. “That innovation and experimentation is only going to continue and grow.”

In his vision, GenAI will work alongside human filmmakers, not against them.

“I expect to see AI being used throughout the filmmaking process, all the way from ideation to post-production,” Farbman says. “AI automation will streamline technical tasks like audio mixing and storyboarding, giving filmmakers more time and energy for creative tasks. Additionally, AI is going to power special visual effects which are more jaw-dropping, more compelling, and more realistic.”

Empowering the industry to new heights

It’s clear from his comments that AI is only beginning to affect the filmmaking industry.

“I can’t tell you how the use of AI in filmmaking will evolve, and I don’t think I should even try,” Farbman says. “It’s up to filmmakers to explore the possibilities and push the limits. I do know that we’re going to be continually surprised and amazed.”

The rise of Generative AI in filmmaking marks a transformative era, empowering creators with tools that enhance and streamline the creative process. As filmmakers continue to explore and integrate AI, the industry will undoubtedly witness an expansion of creative possibilities and innovative storytelling. The future holds exciting potential, where human creativity and AI technology collaborate to produce captivating and groundbreaking cinematic experiences.

