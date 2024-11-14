Connect with us

Holland Roden talks about ‘Holidazed’ series on Hallmark+

Markos Papadatos

Published

Holland Roden. Photo Credit: Heather Beckstead, Hallmark Media
Actress Holland Roden (MTV’s “Teen Wolf”) chatted about being a part of the Hallmark+ series “Holidazed.”

Recently, she also starred in “Five Gold Rings” opposite Nolan Gerard Funk.

‘Holidazed’

The synopsis of “Holidazed” is: The series follows six families, all living on the same cul-de-sac, as they gather for the holidays when emotions are amplified, and relationships tested.

In the end, all come together in heartwarming and funny celebrations that showcase what we do have in common: love in all its different forms.

“I cannot wait for ‘Holidazed’ on November 14th,” she exclaimed. “I am the new kid on the block with Hallmark, so it has been interesting to be a part of this family.”

“This series involves several families on a cul-de-sac. Most people on the show live on a cul-de-sac. This show has 36 principal cast members… it has one of the biggest casts that I’ve ever seen,” she said.

Roden on her character and working with the cast

On her character in this show, she remarked, “I love being a Manetti-Hanahan, and being a part of an Irish and Italian family with many kids.”

Roden continued, “John C. McGinley and Virginia Madsen played my parents, and there was so much chaos in the house. Who doesn’t want to play that rambunctious, chaotic and borderline obnoxious family. There was also an animal in this project that I was really looking forward to working with.”

Roden revealed that she watched a few episodes of “Holidazed,” and she praised Ian Harding for “being so charming” and for “filling up the screen.”

“With ‘Holidazed,’ we are the first miniseries that is ushering Hallmark+ into the world,” she added.

Favorite holiday traditions

Her favorite holiday traditions include cooking, having champagne for breakfast with the family and pigs in a blanket.

Advice for hopefuls that wish to go into waiting

For hopefuls that wish to go into acting, she shared, “If you are just starting out, I would encourage people to become writers. Content is king. Also, learn editing skills… those are important skills to have.”

Closing thoughts on ‘Holidazed’

For her fans and viewers, she remarked, “In ‘Holidazed,’ buckle up for 36 principal cast members… this is a limited holiday series that I don’t think has ever been done on television before. It was such a blessing to play Virginia Madsen and John C. McGinley’s daughter.”

“It was such a fun environment to be a part of this Irish and Italian family. It felt like being in a nostalgic ‘90s holiday movie. There is something really familiar and homey about it,” she concluded.

To learn more about Holland Roden, follow her on Instagram.

In this article:Actress, hallmark+, holidazed, holland roden, john c. mcginley, Series, teen wolf, Virginia Madsen
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

