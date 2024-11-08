Holland Roden talks about her film ‘Five Gold Rings’ on Hallmark

Holland Roden in 'Five Gold Rings.' Photo Credit: Steven Ackerman, Hallmark Media.

Actress Holland Roden chatted about her new mystery movie “Five Gold Rings” on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

The synopsis is: An artist returns home for the holidays and gets tasked with a Christmas quest left by her grandmother. She and the local PI must return lost items to their owners before Christmas.

Regarding this movie, she remarked, “I like the idea that it’s a holiday movie around a scavenger hunt… and I hope everybody else likes it now.”

Roden on working with Nolan Gerard Funk

Roden had great words about working with Nolan Gerard Funk as her leading Hallmark man.

“Working with Nolan was great,” she said. “He is a professional and we’ve both been acting forever. We were both very smooth and we became pals quite quickly.”

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, she said, “I don’t think we have a choice. It is nice that Hallmark is in the game of streaming now with Hallmark+.”

Stage of her life

On the title of the current chapter of her life, she revealed, “I am in my van right now… so I would say I’m in my van life.”

Dream Hallmark actors to someday work with

She shared that she would love to someday work with such Hallmark actors as Paul Campbell, Andrew Walker and Benjamin Ayres. “They are all so lovely,” she admitted.

I would also love to do a trilogy with other women of Hallmark. “I loved when Lacey Chabert, Alison Sweeney and Autumn Reeser did ‘The Wedding Veil’ trilogy… so I would like to something similar,” she said.

“I would love to work with a plethora of people in the Hallmark family,” she said.

Tyler Hynes

Roden had great words about working with Tyler Hynes in her first-ever Hallmark rom-com.

“I worked with Tyler Hynes in my first Hallmark movie,” she recalled. “He was so kind, and he ushered me into this world, and he showed me the ropes.”

“In Hallmark, you learn more lines that you would in a normal movie in a shorter amount of time. I appreciate Tyler being so kind to me and for not losing his patience with me,” she elaborated.

MTV’s ‘Teen Wolf’ series

Roden recalled her time in the hit MTV series “Teen Wolf.”

“That show was my home,” she admitted. “I think it’s unique because it had such a personal fan-base just like Hallmark does. The fact that I have come into two different families and two worlds is pretty unique. I don’t think lightning strikes twice.”

Advice for young and emerging actors

For young and aspiring actors, she said, “It seems like everyone is a one-man band these days. You have to be a jack of all trades. If you are just starting out, I would encourage people to become writers. Content is king. Also, learn editing skills… those are important skills to have.”

Superpower of choice

Her superpower of choice would be “to master linguistics” and “to be able to speak every language in the world.”

Career-defining moments

On her career-defining moments, she shared, “Looking back, ‘Teen Wolf’ and ‘Hallmark’ are two big ones for me. Also, getting to work with Lily Tomlin and Gary Cole was so great.”

Success

Regarding her definition of success, she said, “Success means being so internally fulfilled. Also, pushing myself to my potential and then, also community is huge and having an incredible support system.”

Closing thoughts on ‘Five Gold Rings’

“I hope people enjoy the scavenger hunt aspect of it,” she noted.

“There is no main human character… I feel that the five gold rings are the characters, and this custodian gets to usher them through the storyline. The scavenger hunt is a really fun way to live a holiday movie,” she concluded.

