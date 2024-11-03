Interview: The Prime of Mr. Henry Winkler

Henry Winkler. Photo Credit: Andrew Eccles.

Emmy award-winning actor Henry Winkler (“Barry” and “Happy Days”) chatted about his new books “Detective Duck: The Case of the Missing Tadpole” and “Being Henry: The Fonz . . . and Beyond.”

Byron Pulsifer once said: “Imagine, dream, and believe in yourself. With determination and belief, you will be surprised at what you accomplish.” This quote applies to Henry Winkler.

New children’s book

In October of 2024, Winkler released his latest children’s book “Detective Duck: The Case of the Missing Tadpole.”

“My newest book is the duckling,” he said. “Not only is the duckling funny, but this Sunday, she is going to be on the New York Times bestseller list.”

His “Detective Duck” book is available on Amazon by clicking here.

‘Being Henry: The Fonz . . . and Beyond’ memoir

Winkler also spoke about his memoir “‘Being Henry: The Fonz . . . and Beyond’ memoir.”

In this autobiography, the beloved actor, author, comedian, producer, and director is candid about the lifelong effects of stardom and the struggle to become whole.

“The memoir turned out to be an amazing thing,” Winkler exclaimed. “People just come up to me and say that they ‘were moved’ and they ‘got something out of it.’ Now, it is also available in paperback, in case the original book is too heavy to carry.”

“It is great that the memoir has a bendable buddy to go along with the hardcover. Isn’t that great?” he noted.

“What I learned from my book is that we are all the same; my journey connected and somebody said: ‘I know how you feel’ and ‘I know I am not alone since somebody else feels that way too’,” he elaborated.

His memoir is available on Amazon by clicking here.

Winkler on celebrating his 79th birthday

Winkler just celebrated his 79th birthday, and he was blown away by all the wishes he got from his family, friends, fans and loved ones. “Everyone has been so lovely about my birthday,” he admitted.

Henry Winkler. Photo Credit: Andrew Eccles.

‘Barry’ series

On being a part of the hit comedy series “Barry,” he said, “It was magical. The people involved (Alec Berg and Bill Hader) are unbelievable creators. I don’t know if I will ever be able to have something as original as ‘Barry’ in every way,” he explained.

‘Happy Days’

Winkler expressed his love for “Happy Days,” where he played the iconic role of Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli.

“I love ‘Happy Days.’ I had six lines, and the character introduced me to the world, and it is still going. People are so warm about the ‘Fonzie’ on Twitter, in real life and on the plane,” he said.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, he said, “I think AI is dangerous. We will have 10 minutes of innovation and then AI will destroy us.”

“I keep thinking of 2001 when they asked the computer to close the door, and the computer goes ‘I don’t think so.’ Pretty soon, it is going to have a mind of its own, and we are gone,” he recalled.

For young and emerging actors, he said, “There is no right and there is no wrong. There is only you and your imagination. Have the courage to do what is in your mind. Somebody else will tell you to do it a different way, but you give it all of it, and don’t hold back.”

Henry Winkler: The three-time Emmy winner

Throughout his respected career in entertainment, he won three Emmy awards, two of which were Daytime wins and the other was a Primetime Emmy.

“Well, my last win was for nighttime, and it was for ‘Barry’,” he said. “I was old enough where I had a lost a lot, and it was just a wonderful part of the culture and a part of the history of Hollywood.”

“I have two Daytime Emmys, and they are wonderful. When I won them, I couldn’t believe it,” he acknowledged.

Career-defining moments

When asked about his career-defining moments, he responded, “Every single moment defined me. I think that I have grown to be a much better actor. With every character, somebody is at the front door, and my dogs are saying ‘hello’.”

Key to longevity

Regarding the key to longevity, he said, “Longevity is will. Longevity is preparation. You fall down, you stand up, and you keep moving forward.”

Desire to someday go to Greece

He also shared that he has never been to Greece, but he hopes to someday go there. “I cannot wait to visit,” he exclaimed. “I want to go there so badly.”

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Winkler said, “Happiness.”

Alternate career choice

When asked about his alternate career choice, he responded, “I don’t have one. I am happy as it is going along. I am still at the table. That’s my choice.”

Superpower of choice

His superpower of choice would be “reading minds.”

“I think it would be fun to read other people’s minds,” he said. “I think it might get disturbing, and I might have to give it up.”

Success

Regarding his definition of success, Winkler said, “Success, to me, means that I get to still sit at the table, and I still get to support my family, and I still get to experience the joy of the dream I had when I was eight years old in Manhattan.”

A passion for fly fishing, and a book on fly fishing

In his spare time, Winkler enjoys “fly fishing for trout.” In fact, he goes to Idaho several times a year with his wife to fly fish.

“I really love to fly fish. The only other adult book that I’ve written is ‘I’ve Never Met an Idiot on The River’ and it’s about fly fishing,” he revealed.

His book “I’ve Never Met an Idiot on The River” is available on Amazon by clicking here.

Message for his fans and supporters

For his fans and supporters, Winkler expressed, “There are not enough words to thank you for being so supportive on social media, in life, and at the airports.”

To learn more about Henry Winkler, follow him on Instagram.