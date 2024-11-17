Hector David Jr. talks about starring in ‘The Merry Gentlemen’ on Netflix

Hector David Jr. in 'The Merry Gentlemen.' Photo Credit: Katrina Marcinowski, Netflix.

Actor Hector David Jr. (“Power Rangers Samurai”) chatted about starring in “The Merry Gentlemen” on Netflix, which was directed by Peter Sullivan.

“The important thing in life is not victory but combat; it is not to have vanquished but to have fought well,” said French educator and historian Pierre de Coubertin. Hector David Jr. is such an individual.

Aside from Hector Rivera Jr., the film also stars Chad Michael Murray, Britt Robertson, Marla Sokoloff, Michael Gross, Beth Broderick, Maxwell Caulfield, Marc Anthony Samuel, Colt Prattes, and Meredith Thomas among others.

‘The Merry Gentlemen’ on Netflix

The synopsis of this rom-com is: To save her parents’ small-town performing venue, a former big-city dancer decides to stage an all-male, Christmas-themed revue.

“This movie was an experience that came after some really serious heartbreak for me, especially when I lost my grandfather, who was like a father to me,” he said.

“With ‘The Merry Gentlemen,’ I am living proof that dreams come true. I am a representation of all the goodness that people put into me and all the chances that people took on me,” he elaborated.

“Everyone is very special in this movie, from our writer Marla Sokoloff to our talented cast and crew,” he added.

Working with Chad Michael Murray

On first meeting and getting to work with Chad Michael Murray, he said, “When I walked into rehearsal for the first day, one of my heroes walked into the door, and I wasn’t sure if it was real or a dream. I’ve never felt like I belonged so much… especially when Chad Michael Murray walked in the room.”

“I spent my childhood watching him, loving him and his character in ‘One Tree Hill’ and watching his career grow,” he said. “All of my ex-girlfriends loved Chad more than me. I don’t get excited too much about celebrities because we are all human, but he has a spark. I found another brother in Chad.”

“Our crew was beyond special,” he admitted. “Everybody came to play; everybody invested in this world, and everybody sacrificed time with their family to make this so real, including myself.”

“I have a two-year-old daughter, and I try to make her proud every day. God is showing me that because of my faith I am able to be the daddy that I never had,” he noted.

“It is nice when your heroes become your friends… and that’s what happened between Chad and me,” he added.

Working with Peter Sullivan as director

On working with Peter Sullivan as director, he said, “Peter was so great, and he allowed me to be ‘me.’ Peter is a man of a few words but it’s all in the eyes. He allowed me to be Ricky. Some of the best actors don’t have to say a damn word.”

“I didn’t realize that from a director’s point of view. From day one until the last day, we all had a great time. This was very special for all of us,” he noted.

“Playing Ricky felt like playing a lot of Hector,” he admitted. “There is a trust with this team that cannot be bought. Everybody is super grateful at every level… from Chad Michael Murray to Britt Robertson to the whole cast. This will be an awesome film for the world to see.”

“I’ve worked on a lot of films, and I’ve worked with a lot of actors, but this is one of the most special ones that I’ve ever worked on,” he acknowledged.

Working with Colt Prattes

On working with Colt Prattes, he jokingly laughed, “I hate Colt!” he is too good looking. I wish I could have all those abs. I only have four; Colt has 20.”

“Colt is a classic man. He is a true gentleman. Between Chad and Colt, they give me hope; to someday be a faithful, married man… if I am ever going to get married. They are great husbands. Colt is funny with a beautiful energy to him.”

“Between Colt and Chad, they are so damn good-looking, but they are cool as hell,” he added.

Working with Marc Anthony Samuel

On working with “General Hospital” actor Marc Anthony Samuel, he said, “Marc Anthony and I are really close too.”

“Marc is the real deal. He is a musician as well. The casting in this movie really nailed it with the personalities. They are all seasoned actors. This is a job and a set that I didn’t want to end,” he added.

Working with Meredith Thomas

On working with Meredith Thomas, he exclaimed, “Meredith is awesome! She is such a light. I’ve done at least four movies with Meredith. She is the best.”

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said with a sweet laugh, “Driving without a license.”

“Hopefully, that will be the title of my book in the near future,” he said.

“I am a proud daddy, I am a proud artist, and I’m a lover,” he revealed. “Don’t get it twisted; I am still a Ranger. Once a Ranger, always a Ranger.”

Superpower of choice

If he were to have any superpower, it would be invisibility and flying.

“I’ve been defying gravity since I started in the business, and that has gotten me every step of the way. That is why ‘The Merry Gentlemen’ is so special to me because I started in the world of dance,” he said.

Success

On his definition of the word success, he said effusively, “It’s what I already have… and that’s my daughter. I’ve wanted to be a father more than I wanted to be an actor or a dancer.”

“I’ve always had big brothers and mentors, but I never knew what real love was until I met my daughter… That’s when I learned what unconditional love was. That is what success is to me,” he expressed.

Closing thoughts on ‘The Merry Gentlemen’

For his fans and supporters, he remarked about “The Merry Gentlemen,” “I hope this movie will inspire people to get up and dance. I want to feel like the audience is a part of it too. I want it to be a liberating experience for all. In my heart, I feel it will be well-received.”

To learn more about Hector David Jr., follow him on Instagram.