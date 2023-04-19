Heather Hemmens talks about her Hallmark film ‘A Pinch of Portugal’

Heather Hemmens in 'A Pinch of Portugal.' Photo Credit: Ana Paganini, Hallmark Media

Actress Heather Hemmens (“Roswell, New Mexico”) chatted about her new Hallmark film “A Pinch of Portugal.”

Clare Niederpruem directed the movie from a script by Nicole Baxter. It will premiere on Saturday, April 22, on the Hallmark Channel. “This movie was an incredible experience, really one of the best,” she admitted. “The location and the content of playing a chef was a real treat. I don’t think it gets better than that.”

The synopsis is: When a celebrity chef walks off his show, prep cook Anna (Heather Hemmens) must step into the spotlight and make the show her own, with the help of her Aussie cameraman and Portuguese location scout.

“The challenges that Anna faced were very similar to my own life,” she said.

Hemmens stars opposite Luke Mitchell, who plays her Australian cameraman Russ. A fun fact about Hemmens is that she is actually a certified chef, and it was a dream of hers to play one in Portugal. “That is why it was so fun to play a chef,” she said.

“I was able to finally use some skills and show off a little bit, and put it to the test while I was doing dialogue. It was a challenge in multitasking but it was very fun. O felt proud as myself and proud of my character to expand on those and share that gift with the world,” she elaborated.

“Portugal is the most beautiful backdrop. The food was fantastic, the crew was amazing and we couldn’t have asked for a better setup. Portugal really is its own character in the movie, and it helped us out a lot,” she added.

“Working with Luke Mitchell was a dream. It was my first time working with him and I hope it won’t be my last. Luke was such a fun partner, and he was playful and supportive both on and off set. He was a great scene partner for me,” she said.

Hemmens is thrilled to have scored a multi-movie deal with Hallmark, and to be a part of that family. “I started working with Hallmark almost five years ago now, and it was definitely love at first sight on both sides. I’ve had incredible collaborations with them, and I am happy to be a part of the family,” she said.

On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, “Peaceful and happy.”

The digital age

Hemmens opened up about being an actress and a filmmaker in the digital age, at a time when streaming and technology are so prevalent.

“It’s a little bit of juggling between the convectional ways of doing things (just showing up on set and doing my job) and now there is another component to our job, which is the social media platforms and the direct communication with our fan-base. That is something that is new to me. I try and I am learning,” she said.

For young and aspiring actors, she said, “Work hard on your craft and that will always shine through no matter what platform you are on. Stay focused on the work, and preparation will meet opportunity.”

If she were to have any superpower, it would be ” “

Success

On her definition of the word success, Hemmens said, “Success is something you feel inside, it’s not monetary. Success is an elevated state of mind.”

For fans and viewers, she concluded about “A Pinch of Portugal,” “I hope people have so much fun watching it as much fun as we had making it. Come with a big appetite because the food scene is so satisfying. I hope viewers share a meal with their loved ones as we do in the movie.”

