Hayley Erin talk about her horror thriller ‘New Life’

Hayley Erin in 'New Life.' Photo Courtesy of Brainstorm Media.

Emmy winner Hayley Erin (“General Hospital” and “The Young and The Restless”) chatted about her new horror film “New Life.”

The synopsis is: A mysterious woman on the run, and the resourceful fixer assigned to bring her in. Their two unique stories inextricably link, as the stakes of the pursuit rise to apocalyptic proportions.

‘New Life’

The movie stars Sonya Walger, Hayley Erin, and Tony Amendola. It was written and directed by John Rosman, and it opened in theaters and On Demand May 3.

On being a part of “New Life,” she said, “It has been such an incredible experience. This is my first feature film, which is so exciting. From the minute that I read the script until now, I couldn’t have enjoyed the entire process more.”

“It was so creatively gratifying, and I am just so proud of the final product, and I am so happy that it is finally out in the world.”

Working with Sonya Walger

On working with Sonya Walger, she said, “Sonya was just gorgeous in every way. Unfortunately, I didn’t get to work with her as much as I would have hoped, even though we had a few pivotal scenes together.”

“We were in rural Oregon, so we spent a lot of time getting together for dinner and getting to know each other. It was such a treat,” she noted.

“Sonya was an incredible scene partner for the really big climactic scenes that we had together, and I was so grateful to share those with those,” she added.

Working with writer and director John Rosman

Erin opened up about working with “New Life” screenwriter and director John Rosman.

“John is such an incredible talent,” she exclaimed. “From the first time I read the script I was just blown away. It was so unique, nuanced, and it has such intelligent storytelling while being intriguing with the genre shift that takes place.”

“It was unlike anything I have ever read before,” she admitted. “I read it twice after that because I just enjoyed it so much before I even met with him. This was also his first feature.”

“John did such an unbelievable job, and he edited the film as well, which is no easy feat. He really crafted it well and it was purely his vision,” she added.

Robert Palmer Watkins

Erin was thrilled to have fellow “General Hospital” alum Robert Palmer Watkins at the “New Life” premiere. “Robert is the best,” she exclaimed.

“Robert came and he supported us,” she said. “He is such an incredible friend; it was really special sharing with people in my life that I love and have been so supportive to me. Robert is definitely one of those people. He is just my biggest fan and I just so grateful for him.”

Future plans

On her future plans, Erin shared, “I’ve been writing a lot. My writing partner, Chloe Lanier, and I have written a few different projects together. We are best friends, and we are creative partners.”

“We’ve written a television pilot that is a bit of a dark comedy and a short film that we’ve received funding to shoot in Ireland, so hopefully, we will do that this year or maybe early next year. We are so excited to get going,” she elaborated.

“Chloe just did an episode of ‘Law & Order.’ She came over last night and we watched it,” Erin said. “I am never surprised by Chloe’s talent, and she never ceases to blow me away.”

Matt Cohen

Erin also had kind words about “General Hospital” alum Matt Cohen, whom she praised as another “class act” and a “gorgeous human being.”

“Matt is such a sweet, sweet person. I am also very grateful for Matt’s friendship. I’ve lucked out,” she said.

“I really collected friends from my ‘General Hospital’ experience,” she said with a sweet laugh.

Alex Trebek

Winning the Emmy Award and being presented it by Alex Trebek was a true highlight for Erin.

“Accepting the Emmy Award from Alex Trebek was not only the highlight of my professional life but the highlight of my life, in general,” she expressed.

‘Pretty Little Liars’ experience

Erin opened up about her experience in “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists” on Freeform.

“It was such an amazing experience,” she recalled. “I was so bummed out we only got one season. I got along really well with the girls, and I miss them. It would have been such a fun show to keep going,” she said.

“I was really excited to see where my character Taylor was going to go, especially since the characters on that show had some great secrets,” she added.

Closing thoughts on ‘New Life’

For fans and viewers, she remarked about “New Life,” “It’s such a unique piece of cinema, and I am so excited to share it with the world. I think there is something in it for everyone. I wouldn’t go into it if you are too easy to scare.

“It’s not so much a horror film at its core; it’s a lot more of a psychological thriller. It’s about two women and finding their way in their lives, and they have two storylines that are running parallel to each other. It has such a powerful and emotional climax to it,” she concluded.

To learn more about Emmy winner Hayley Erin, follow her on Instagram.