Hayden Joseph releases inspirational country single ‘Out.’ just in time for Pride month

Published

Hayden Joseph
Hayden Joseph. Photo Credit: Perkins Publicity
Hayden Joseph. Photo Credit: Perkins Publicity

Up-and-coming country artist Hayden Joseph releases his mid-tempo and vivacious single “Out.” He is able to connect directly to the hearts of his fans and listeners. Digital Journal has the scoop.

The song is inspirational, optimistic, and anthemic, and he released it just in time for Pride month. The tune has upbeat lyrics about speaking up and being proud of who you are, showcasing Joseph’s rich and resonant vocals.

Joseph remarked in a press statement: “Every artist needs an ‘I am’ song, and this is mine. At its core, it’s a track about celebrating who you are. For me, it narrates coming out and fully accepting myself, but the meaning will change depending on the listener.”

“I’ve sat on the song for three years because I didn’t want to ruffle country music feathers, but I have decided this Pride month is the time,” he explained. 

“Out.” is filled with raw emotions, and it has a lot of heart to it. It is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Well done.

To learn more about Hayden Joseph, check out his website, and follow him on TikTokFacebook, and Instagram

In this article:Hayden Joseph, out., pride, Single

